When is the next LSU game? Saturday, September 20 Who are they playing? Southeastern Louisiana Where is LSU playing? Tiger Stadium What time does the LSU game start? 6:45 PM CT What channel is the LSU game on? SEC Network

Note: Schedule subject to change. Updated for each game.

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Here you can find the full slate of games on the 2025 LSU schedule.

Date Matchup Time (CT) TV Info August 30 LSU 17, Clemson 10 6:30 PM ABC September 6 LSU 23, Louisiana Tech 7 6:30 PM SEC Network+/ESPN+ September 13 LSU 20, Florida 10 6:30 PM ABC September 20 Southeastern Louisiana 6:45 PM SEC Network September 27 @ Ole Miss 2:30-3:30 PM ABC October 11 South Carolina 2:30-3:30 PM or 5:00-7:00 PM TBD October 18 @ Vanderbilt 11:00 AM-12:00 PM TBD October 25 Texas A&M 2:30-3:30 PM or 5:00-7:00 PM TBD November 8 @ Alabama 5:00-7:00 PM TBD November 15 Arkansas 11:00 AM-12:00 PM TBD November 22 Western Kentucky 5:00-7:00 PM TBD November 29 @ Oklahoma 2:30-3:30 PM or 5:00-7:00 PM TBD

Here is the full rundown of results from the 2024 LSU Tigers football season.

Date Matchup Time (CT) TV Info September 1 USC 20, LSU 17 6:30 PM ABC September 7 LSU 44, Nicholls 21 6:30 PM SEC Network/ESPN+ September 14 LSU 36, South Carolina 31 11:00 AM ABC September 21 LSU 34, UCLA 17 2:30 PM ABC September 28 LSU 42, South Alabama 10 6:45 PM SEC Network October 12 LSU 27, Ole Miss 25 6:30 PM ABC October 19 LSU 34, Arkansas 10 6:00 PM ESPN October 26 Texas A&M 38, LSU 23 FLEX GAME TBD November 9 Alabama 42, LSU 13 FLEX GAME TBD November 16 Florida 27, LSU 16 FLEX GAME TBD November 23 LSU 24, Vanderbilt 17 5 or 7 PM TBD November 30 LSU 37, Oklahoma 17 6:00 PM ESPN December 31 Lsu 44, Baylor 31 (Texas Bowl) 2:30 PM ESPN

