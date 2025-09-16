lsu game today
Upcoming LSU football game

When is the next LSU game?Saturday, September 20
Who are they playing?Southeastern Louisiana
Where is LSU playing?Tiger Stadium
What time does the LSU game start?6:45 PM CT
What channel is the LSU game on?SEC Network

Note: Schedule subject to change. Updated for each game.

2025 LSU football schedule

Here you can find the full slate of games on the 2025 LSU schedule.

DateMatchupTime (CT)TV Info
August 30LSU 17, Clemson 106:30 PMABC
September 6LSU 23, Louisiana Tech 76:30 PMSEC Network+/ESPN+
September 13LSU 20, Florida 106:30 PMABC
September 20Southeastern Louisiana6:45 PMSEC Network
September 27@ Ole Miss2:30-3:30 PMABC
October 11South Carolina2:30-3:30 PM or 5:00-7:00 PMTBD
October 18@ Vanderbilt11:00 AM-12:00 PMTBD
October 25Texas A&M2:30-3:30 PM or 5:00-7:00 PMTBD
November 8@ Alabama5:00-7:00 PMTBD
November 15Arkansas11:00 AM-12:00 PMTBD
November 22Western Kentucky5:00-7:00 PMTBD
November 29@ Oklahoma2:30-3:30 PM or 5:00-7:00 PMTBD

LSU football schedule FAQ

What time is the LSU game?

The start time of LSU’s game against Louisiana Tech is 6:30 PM CT.

What channel is the LSU game on?

The broadcast home of the next LSU football game is ABC.

What is the LSU Tigers record?

The LSU football team currently has a record of 2-0.

2024 LSU football results

Here is the full rundown of results from the 2024 LSU Tigers football season.

DateMatchupTime (CT)TV Info
September 1USC 20, LSU 176:30 PMABC
September 7LSU 44, Nicholls 216:30 PMSEC Network/ESPN+
September 14LSU 36, South Carolina 3111:00 AMABC
September 21LSU 34, UCLA 172:30 PMABC
September 28LSU 42, South Alabama 106:45 PMSEC Network
October 12LSU 27, Ole Miss 256:30 PMABC
October 19LSU 34, Arkansas 106:00 PMESPN
October 26Texas A&M 38, LSU 23FLEX GAMETBD
November 9Alabama 42, LSU 13FLEX GAMETBD
November 16Florida 27, LSU 16FLEX GAMETBD
November 23LSU 24, Vanderbilt 175 or 7 PMTBD
November 30LSU 37, Oklahoma 176:00 PMESPN
December 31Lsu 44, Baylor 31 (Texas Bowl)2:30 PMESPN

