Upcoming LSU football game
|When is the next LSU game?
|Saturday, September 20
|Who are they playing?
|Southeastern Louisiana
|Where is LSU playing?
|Tiger Stadium
|What time does the LSU game start?
|6:45 PM CT
|What channel is the LSU game on?
|SEC Network
Note: Schedule subject to change. Updated for each game.
2025 LSU football schedule
Here you can find the full slate of games on the 2025 LSU schedule.
|Date
|Matchup
|Time (CT)
|TV Info
|August 30
|LSU 17, Clemson 10
|6:30 PM
|ABC
|September 6
|LSU 23, Louisiana Tech 7
|6:30 PM
|SEC Network+/ESPN+
|September 13
|LSU 20, Florida 10
|6:30 PM
|ABC
|September 20
|Southeastern Louisiana
|6:45 PM
|SEC Network
|September 27
|@ Ole Miss
|2:30-3:30 PM
|ABC
|October 11
|South Carolina
|2:30-3:30 PM or 5:00-7:00 PM
|TBD
|October 18
|@ Vanderbilt
|11:00 AM-12:00 PM
|TBD
|October 25
|Texas A&M
|2:30-3:30 PM or 5:00-7:00 PM
|TBD
|November 8
|@ Alabama
|5:00-7:00 PM
|TBD
|November 15
|Arkansas
|11:00 AM-12:00 PM
|TBD
|November 22
|Western Kentucky
|5:00-7:00 PM
|TBD
|November 29
|@ Oklahoma
|2:30-3:30 PM or 5:00-7:00 PM
|TBD
LSU football schedule FAQ
What time is the LSU game?
The start time of LSU’s game against Louisiana Tech is 6:30 PM CT.
What channel is the LSU game on?
The broadcast home of the next LSU football game is ABC.
What is the LSU Tigers record?
The LSU football team currently has a record of 2-0.
2024 LSU football results
Here is the full rundown of results from the 2024 LSU Tigers football season.
|Date
|Matchup
|Time (CT)
|TV Info
|September 1
|USC 20, LSU 17
|6:30 PM
|ABC
|September 7
|LSU 44, Nicholls 21
|6:30 PM
|SEC Network/ESPN+
|September 14
|LSU 36, South Carolina 31
|11:00 AM
|ABC
|September 21
|LSU 34, UCLA 17
|2:30 PM
|ABC
|September 28
|LSU 42, South Alabama 10
|6:45 PM
|SEC Network
|October 12
|LSU 27, Ole Miss 25
|6:30 PM
|ABC
|October 19
|LSU 34, Arkansas 10
|6:00 PM
|ESPN
|October 26
|Texas A&M 38, LSU 23
|FLEX GAME
|TBD
|November 9
|Alabama 42, LSU 13
|FLEX GAME
|TBD
|November 16
|Florida 27, LSU 16
|FLEX GAME
|TBD
|November 23
|LSU 24, Vanderbilt 17
|5 or 7 PM
|TBD
|November 30
|LSU 37, Oklahoma 17
|6:00 PM
|ESPN
|December 31
|Lsu 44, Baylor 31 (Texas Bowl)
|2:30 PM
|ESPN
