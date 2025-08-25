After a pair of 10-win seasons, the LSU Tigers finished with a frustrating 9-4 record in 2024. While head coach Brian Kelly is considered one of the better talents in the sport, he is starting to feel real pressure heading into year four. Can the Tigers take a step forward this fall and get into the college football playoffs? Let’s dive into our game-by-game predictions for the LSU schedule and see if they are a postseason team this season.

Week 1 @ Clemson: Loss (0-1)

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

There are several huge games in college football Week 1. However, LSU’s season opener versus Clemson is a high-stakes clash slipping under the radar of mainstream media. It is a huge matchup for both teams to begin the year. The game features a pair of early Heisman Trophy candidates in Garrett Nussmeier and Cade Klubnik, as well as two elite coaches feeling pressure this year. Clemson is a sleeper pick for many to reach the National Title game early next year, and will show why in Week 1, unfortunately for LSU.

Prediction: Clemson 28, LSU 24

Week 2 vs Louisiana Tech: Win (1-1)

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

LSU losing to Clemson in Week 1 will be a stiff shot to the team’s psyche early in the season, but they will get the chance for a quick rebound in Week 2 against Louisiana Tech. The Bulldogs haven’t had a winning season in this decade, and things aren’t looking up in 2025. They won’t be any threat to the Tigers in their game.

Prediction: LSU 35, Louisiana Tech 13

Week 3 vs Florida: Win (2-1)

Credit: Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tigers have another tough test early in the season when they face the Florida Gators in Week 3. The Gators are a top 20 team to start the year and are expected to be better than the 8-5 group they were last season. The Tigers will need this one to prove to voters they are an elite team building a playoff-worthy resume. It won’t be easy, but they will get the W versus Florida.

Prediction: LSU 28, Florida 20

Week 4 vs Southeastern Louisiana: Win (3-1)

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Just like their matchup against Louisiana Tech, Kelly and the staff set up their schedule so they can get a softball the week after a tough matchup against a ranked team. Southeastern will be that softball in Week 4. This game will be like the Super Bowl for the Lions, but they will be on the wrong side of a lop-sided drubbing.

Prediction: LSU 46, SE Louisiana 10

Week 5 @ Ole Miss: Win (4-1)

Credit: SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tigers will renew their rivalry with Ole Miss in Week 5, and it should be a competitive matchup. LSU scored a big win over the Rebels when they were a top 10 team last season. And that was with first-round pick Jaxson Dart leading the Ole Miss offense. While they will put up solid resistance, the Tigers will win a fourth straight, this time over Ole Miss.

Prediction: LSU 27, Ole Miss 18

Week 6 vs South Carolina: Win (5-1)

Credit: Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In their sixth game of the season, South Carolina visits in what will be a huge match. Last season, the two SEC programs took part in a highly entertaining shootout that the Tigers won by a score of 36-33 in Columbia. The 2025 edition will be in Baton Rouge, and that will play a huge role in pushing LSU to its third straight win over the Gamecocks.

Prediction: LSU 28, South Carolina 27

Week 7 @ Vanderbilt: Win (6-1)

Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

While not ranked when they played, Vanderbilt made the Tigers work for their 24-17 win last season. The Commodores should be solid again in 2025, but they have not improved to a level where they will score an upset win over LSU this year.

Prediction: LSU 20, Vanderbilt 17

Week 8 vs Texas A&M: Win (7-1)

Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Texas A&M welcomed the Tigers to College Station last year and put a 38-23 beating on them. This will be a match that many LSU players have circled on the schedule in 2025. Texas A&M should be good again in year two for head coach Mike Elko, but like their game against South Carolina, home-field advantage will factor into the Tigers’ revenge win this season.

Prediction: LSU 32, Texas A&M 24

Week 9 @ Alabama: Loss (7-2)

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Alabama also put a hurting on the Tigers last season, smashing them in November by a score of 42-13 in Baton Rouge. This will be a huge late-season matchup as the two teams jockey for a playoff birth. Alabama’s offense shouldn’t be as strong without Jalen Milore, but the Crimson Tide will still be a problem for LSU, especially at home this November.

Prediction: Alabama 30, LSU 24

Week 10 vs. Arkansas: Win (8-2)

Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

LSU pushed Arkansas around last year as it scored a sixth straight win. There isn’t any reason not to expect Nussmeier and the offense to have another strong showing against the Razorbacks this year, and get a bounce-back win after a tough loss the previous week.

Week 11 vs. Western Kentucky: Win (9-2)

Credit: Dave Hyatt / Special to the Gadsden Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Western Kentucky isn’t a big brand in college football, but the Conference USA program has played well over the last seven seasons under head coach Tyson Helton. They certainly should put up some early competition against the Tigers in the second-to-last game of the season, but look for LSU to pull away late in a must-win.

Prediction: LSU 27, Western Kentucky 16

Week 12 @ Oklahoma: Loss (9-3)

Credit: SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

LSU’s season finale against Oklahoma will be a key game in its pursuit of a playoff birth in 2025. After a disappointing season in 2024, the Sooners should be far tougher with new quarterback John Mateer — who may be in the Heisman hunt at this point in the season. The Tigers dominated Oklahoma at home last season. This year, the Sooners will be a different team and have the support of their home fans in Norman. LSU will end the regular season just like they started it, with a loss.

Prediction: Oklahoma 31, LSU 24