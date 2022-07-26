Seattle Seahawks’ Chris Carson retires after just 5 seasons

A seventh-round pick out of Oklahoma State back in 2017, Chris Carson saw his career with the Seattle Seahawks get off to a tremendous start.

Carson put up consecutive 1,000-yard seasons in 2018 and 2019 — tallying a combined 2,810 total yards and 18 touchdowns during that span.

Unfortunately, a neck injury Carson suffered four games into the 2021 campaign has led to the end of his career after just five seasons.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday that Carson will have to call it quits due to concerns over said injury. Officially, he will be released with a failed physical designation that will enable the 27-year-old young man to collect millions in benefits.

Chris Carson was always a long shot to resume NFL career

Head coach Pete Carroll had talked about how the aforementioned neck injury could lead to the end of Carson’s career back in June.

“Our guys love this game that they grow up playing, and when they sense that there may be an end to it, it’s hard. It’s difficult, and it’s real. And we’re going to love him through it and help him as much as possible, if that’s the case, like we do with everybody when it comes to the end of it. It’s inevitable. It’s coming, but it’s always too soon, so we’re trying to fight that off.” Seattle Seahawks’ Pete Carroll on Chris Carson

Chris Carson stats (2017-21): 3,502 rushing yards, 107 receptions, 804 receiving yards, 4,306 total yards, 31 TD, 4.9 yards per touch

With Carson now out of the mix, Seattle will rely on a combination of Rashaad Penny and rookie Kenneth Walker to get things done in the backfield.

It will also be boasting a new quarterback under center following the blockbuster trade of Russell Wilson. That will come in the form of either Drew Lock or Geno Smith.