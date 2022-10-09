Carson Wentz, Washington Commanders drop another ugly game: 3 major takeaways

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Commanders had an opportunity to take out the Tennessee Titans Sunday afternoon in Maryland. Washington had the ball at Tennessee’s two-yard line with under 20 seconds remaining while boasting a first down after a defensive pass interference penalty against the Titans.

But like we’ve seen each of the past three weeks, Carson Wentz and Co. failed to come through when it counted the most. Wentz missed on two consecutive passes, both of which could have easily been intercepted. He then threw the game-ending interception into the hands of David Long to send Washington to its fourth consecutive loss by the score of 21-17. It was ugly.

This was the culmination of a 17-play, 87-yard drive that netted exactly zero points. Said drive included two penalties within the final two minutes of the game against Washington. That’s just not going to get it done. Here are some takeaways from Washington’s latest defeat.

Might be time for the Washington Commanders to bench Carson Wentz

It was reported ahead of Sunday’s game that Wentz was not in danger of losing his job as the team’s starting quarterback. Whether that remains the case after this ugly loss is not yet known. For his part, Wentz seemed confident that Washington would turn it around heading in.

“I am confident the guys will be ready for that. I know we have a tall task, but it will be fun. I am excited for it.” Washington Commanders’ Carson Wentz ahead of Sunday’s loss to the Titans

Wentz went on to complete 25-of-38 passes with 359 yards with two touchdowns and that one interception in the 21-17 loss. He also fumbled the ball an absurd three times despite Washington not losing any of them.

Carson Wentz stats (during four-game losing streak): 62% completion, 1,077 yards, 6 TD, 4 INT, 6 fumbles, 82.4 QB rating

Washington doesn’t have the margin for error to have its quarterback play that loose with the ball. It really is that simple for Rivera and Co.

The question now becomes whether Rivera is confident enough that he’ll retain his job beyond the 2022 season. If so, going with rookie fifth-round pick Sam Howell might make the most sense. Wentz is not the long-term solution with the Commanders. He was never going to be the long-term solution.

Washington can get out of Wentz’s contract after the 2022 season without a dead cap hit. Why not see what a young quarterback can offer in what is suddenly a lost season for the long-downtrodden Commanders?

Washington Commanders’ Ron Rivera could be on the hot seat

This is another major backdrop. We had Rivera firmly on the hot seat heading into this game. Washington had scored a combined 18 points over the past two outings, committing 15 penalties in the process. The team had another nine penalties called against it on Sunday.

It doesn’t take a genius to realize that this is a reflection on Washington’s coaching. Ron Rivera doesn’t have the Commanders ready to play on a consistent basis. It’s been evident on a near never-ending loop throughout the entire 2022 season.

When asked if it was time to panic following the latest loss, Rivera simply responded “For you, maybe. Not for me.”

Washington finds itself four games behind the division-leading Philadelphia Eagles in the loss column. Heck, it is three games behind the surprising New York Giants and could very well fall three games behind the Dallas Cowboys following Sunday’s action. If it is not time to panic right now, when will it be?

Brian Robinson’s return brings Washington Commanders some positive

Just a few weeks after being shot in the leg during an attempt robbery in D.C., this rookie third-round pick from Alabama made his NFL debut. He got a standing ovation from fans inside FedEx Field. It was a sight to behold, and it gave Commanders fans something to root for.

The fact that Robinson played in this game is the story. He led the team with 22 yards on nine rush attempts. But that really doesn’t matter. It’s great to see the young man overcome what was a scary situation to return to the gridiron. There’s certainly going to be some good days for him in the NFL. A few weeks ago, and that wasn’t a guarantee.