WATCH: Brian Robinson gets standing ovation from Washington Commanders crowd in NFL debut

Just six weeks ago, rookie Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson finally got a chance to make his NFL debut after being shot in the leg. But before he could even get into the game, the fans at FedEx Field gave the rookie an overwhelming welcome with a standing ovation.

Credit to the Commanders for realizing the gravity of the situation, announcing Robinson last after pre-game warmups, only giving fans on hand a chance to build their excitement.

So this is cool: The Commanders introduced RB Brian Robinson last. He rightfully got a standing ovation as he makes his NFL debut after getting shot twice during an armed robbery attempt six weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/uBUoke2PZ9 October 9, 2022

It’s hard not to root for the former Alabama running back after the comeback story we’ve seen so far. Only now he finally gets a chance to put his own spin on the next chapter.

After selecting Robinson with the 98th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, it’s clear the Commanders have big plans for the 6-foot-1, 225-pound tailback. Prior to his incident at the conclusion of the preseason, Robinson appeared in line to win the starting running back gig from Antonio Gibson. Based on Gibson’s reduced workload each of the past four games, it may not be long before Robinson dominates the snap share either.

Aside from Gibson’s shrinking play time, the third-year pro has also battled ball security issues in the past, fumbling six times in 2021 but has yet to put one on the turf this season. If those struggles pop back up, chances are head coach Ron Rivera won’t hesitate to spread the workload to J.D. McKissic and Robinson even more as the season goes on.

