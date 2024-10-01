Buffalo Bills superstar suspended four games for violating NFL policy

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Buffalo Bills are coming off their first loss of the season after getting trampled by the Baltimore Ravens 35-10 on Sunday night. Sunday’s loss moves Buffalo to 3-1, which still has them on track to reach the playoffs thanks to a first-place standing in the AFC East.

Yet, now the Bills will have to soldier through their next four games without one of their most well-known players.

Related: NFL QB Rankings: Where does Josh Allen land after Week 4

Buffalo Bills sack artist Von Miller receives four-game suspension

Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller has been suspended for four games. Barring an appeal from Miller, the suspension takes immediate effect, knocking him out from Weeks 5-8.

The 35-year-old has been suspended due to violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. Last November, Miller was accused of abusing his then-pregnant girlfriend. After a warrant was issued for his arrest, Miller turned himself into the authorities before being released on bond.

While Miller has not been a starter in Buffalo since tearing his ACL in 2022, he’s still been a valued contributor, playing 35% of the team’s defensive snaps this season.

Von Miller stats: 5 tackles (3 TFL), 3 sacks, 4 QB hits

Yet, now the Bills will have to take on the Texans, Jets, Titans, and Seahawks without the two-time Super Bowl champion. However, in some sick way, this could hlep Miller stay healthier for a playoff run.

Related: Super Bowl odds