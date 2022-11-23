Los Angeles Rams rule out Matthew Stafford, giving undrafted QB Bryce Perkins his first NFL start

After winning Super Bowl LVI, the Los Angeles Rams have looked like a shell of their 2021 championship form. Matthew Stafford began the year dealing with a unique elbow injury, and now the team is in last place of their division with undrafted quarterback Bryce Perkins set to make his first NFL start.

Stafford has been dealing with a concussion for the past two weeks, yet somehow was cleared in time to start last Sunday’s game. Unfortunately, his health quickly took a turn for the worse mid-scrum, and had to leave with more concussion symptoms.

On Wednesday, Stafford was ruled out for the Rams’ upcoming battle with the Kansas City Chiefs, which is why Perkins is getting his chance. The usual top backup QB in LA, John Wolford, is also dealing with a neck injury, and the next man up is Perkins.

But few fans know who Perkins is and what he offers. Just what can we expect to see from the new Rams starting QB on Sunday?

Who is the Los Angeles Rams’ new starter Bryce Perkins?

Perkins is a bit of an unknown commodity to pro football fans, but he attended three different colleges — Arizona State, Arizona Western, and Virginia before joining the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

The most we’ve seen from Perkins has come during the preseason, where he’s completed 65% of his passes across six games, including four starts. In that time, Perkins has racked up 850 passing yards and five touchdowns while throwing one interception. But he’s also gained 187 rushing yards while tacking on two rushing scores, showing off his mobility.

In other words, Perkins has performed decently well, albeit in exhibition play. How he performs against Kansas City’s starters will be much more telling.

The good news for Perkins is that, unlike last week, he won’t be coming in off the bench cold and unprepared. This time around, Perkins will actually be receiving first-team reps in practice, with Stafford unable to go.

This is a huge advantage, giving the 25-year-old third-year pro a better chance at thriving under center. Perkins will actually have a chance to get in rhythm with his pass-catchers and build on-field chemistry.

But still, it’s his first NFL start, we shouldn’t expect a huge day through the air for the dual-threat QB. Then again, the total package Perkins offers, by being able to catch defenses off guard with his running ability, could give the Rams an unexpected boost they never get from Stafford’s legs.

Either way, Perkins is finally getting a chance to make his first NFL start, and that has to feel good.

