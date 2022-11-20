Brandon Nimmo in MLB free agency: 5 possible landing spots for Mets star

Brandon Nimmo is the top player at his position in MLB free agency and is expected to draw a lot of interest from around the league. Meaning the New York Mets star is set to cash in with the biggest contract of his career.

Free agency is a monumental time in the career of any athlete, and it’s important to build as much value as possible when that moment comes. Nimmo was able to do that by having a career year just in time for his jump into the MLB free-agent market this winter.

In 2022, Nimmo had career highs in games, runs scored, hits, doubles, total bases, and runs-batted-in. In several of those categories, he crushed his previous bests.

Related: Top MLB free agents of 2023- Including Aaron Judge and Carlos Rodon

However, what has taken his value to a peak is the elevation of his defensive skills at a premium position like center field. It’s why despite never being an All-Star during his career, he stands to make a whole bunch of money this offseason.

5 possible Brandon Nimmo MLB free agency destinations

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Being a plus defender at center field already has a unique value, but by adding a proven history as an on-base machine, and a solid amount of pop with extra-base skills, Brandon Nimmo is one of the more intriguing talents on the market. That’s why he has been linked to quite a few teams already this off-season.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at the five teams with the best chance to land Nimmo in free agency.

Toronto Blue Jays

After trading Teoscar Hernández last week, the Toronto Blue Jays have an opening in right field heading into 2023. Following the move, the Blue Jays were rumored to have a newfound interest in the Mets veteran.

Nimmo would be a nice addition to combine with George Springer in the outfield on defense, but would also be a big help to the lineup. Only one player (Alejandro Kirk) with over 130 at-bats had a better OBP than Nimmo in 2022.

St. Louis Cardinals

While the St. Louis Cardinals have never been a franchise to go into MLB free agency and spend big, Brandon Nimmo feels like a perfect Cardinal. He is a dirty work player who maxes out on his limited athleticism and is underappreciated for being a key contributor to a winning team.

The Cardinals outfield isn’t beyond upgrades and the organization has to find ways to make up for the loss of meaningful hitters like Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina — both are retired this offseason.

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado Rockies

The Colorado Rockies were one of the earliest teams linked to Brandon Nimmo and that hasn’t changed because the first-round pick in the 2011 MLB draft is a player that could become deadly in Colorado. Considering his uncanny ability to get on base, if his pop is increased by the thin air of Denver he could be a star for the Rockies for the next few seasons.

New York Mets

While many signs point to Nimmo taking his services elsewhere in 2023, the Mets are not out of the running to bring back their homegrown star. While rumors of a five-year, $100 million contract are steep, the Mets have the money to overpay to bring back a key part of their NL East-winning roster in the middle of his prime.

New York Yankees

Brandon Nimmo signing a big free-agent deal with the New York Yankees would be shocking, but it isn’t impossible. While they are likely to re-sign reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge, and Harrison Bader is a talented player on the rise, Nimmo makes sense for the pinstripes. Plus, the organization reportedly reached out to his representatives this past week.

Brandon Nimmo stats (2022): .274 AVG, .367 OBP, .433 SLG, 16 HR, 64 RBI, 102 R

They have grown tired of Aaron Hicks, and Giancarlo Stanton is no longer an everyday outfielder. Nimmo could fill a key need on defense and in the lineup if the team brings Judge back or not.