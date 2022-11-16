New York Mets joined by 2 AL East teams in Brandon Nimmo MLB free agent chase

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets seem to have a lot of competition for their free-agent center fielder Brandon Nimmo, and one of them is in their own backyard.

The Mets have a very important offseason ahead of them. After a strong 2022, where the team won over 100 games for the first time since the 1980s, the organization has quite a few players from their roster not signed for next season.

New York will look to re-sign homegrown superstar ace Jacob deGrom and decide if they want to bring back fellow starters Chris Bassitt and Taijuan Walker. Plus, they will have to rebuild their bullpen with much of the 2023 ‘Pen hitting free agency this winter.

Lost in that offseason pitching focus is the fact that a linchpin of their lineup and defense, Brandon Nimmo, is looking for the first big contract of his professional career. While he isn’t one of the most notable players on the market, he is seen as a valuable addition to many teams. Early in the offseason, the Colorado Rockies were linked to the 29-year-old.

However, over the last few days, it seems two organizations from the American League East also are targeting the centerfielder.

New York Mets reportedly will get competition from the Yankees for Brandon Nimmo

On Tuesday, New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman spoke about some of the plans the New York Yankees have for the winter. Along with trying to re-sign superstar Aaron Judge, they might also go after one of the top shortstops on the market. However, he dropped a certain Mets’ name when reporting about the players the Yankees are interested in.

Brandon Nimmo stats (2022): .274 AVG, .367 OBP, .433 SLG, 16 HR, 64 RBI, 102 R

“[The Yankees] have made several surprising free-agent connections, including with marquee shortstops Trea Turner, Carlos Correa, and Xander Bogaerts and also crosstown center-field star Brandon Nimmo.” – Report on Yankees offseason targets

However, they aren’t the only team jumping into the pursuit. On Wednesday, MLB Network league inside Jon Morosi revealed that the Toronto Blue Jays’ trade of Teoscar Hernandez to the Mariners has intensified their interest in Nimmo.

“The BlueJays are showing interest in free agent OF Brandon Nimmo, sources say; the trade of Teoscar Hernández has freed up a spot in the Toronto lineup to add the left-handed bat they’ve lacked.” – Report on Blue Jays Nimmo interest

Nimmo is not a power bat anchor in a lineup, but he has always been a reliable on-base machine with some solid pop during his seven seasons in the league. Plus, he is a fantastic dirty-work player who plays good defense at a premium position.