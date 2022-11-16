New York Yankees showing interest in top MLB free agent shortstops, including Xander Bogaerts

Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

While the New York Yankees are focused on trying to re-sign homegrown superstar Aaron Judge this offseason, they also have recently gauged interest in some possible backup plans, and one of them is a top star from their biggest rival.

The Yankees check off one of their offseason goals when they re-signed Anthony Rizzo to a new contract on Tuesday that will keep him in pinstripes for two more seasons. The move was a key part of trying to keep together the vital parts of a roster that won the American League East title in 2022. Of course, Judge is another element of that plan.

However, the AL MVP favorite is expected to get offers from many teams in the league with cash to spend. Both the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants have been linked to Judge as likely suitors for his talents. The Giants are believed to have a realistic chance since they have the money to burn and would offer Judge a chance to play close to his hometown.

Also Read: MLB free agent tracker – Checking in on where Aaron Judge and others land

While the Yankees are still the favorite to sign Aaron Judge this winter, it’s far from a guarantee. That’s why the team has to have a strategy in case the 30-year-old takes his talents elsewhere, and it seems the organization is already setting those backup plans in place.

New York Yankees check in on Xander Bogaerts, Carlos Correa, and Trea Turner

Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The MLB free agency market for shortstops this winter is by far the deepest. There are four All-Star caliber talents up for grabs, including several other solid players. On Wednesday, New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman reported that the Yankees have checked in with the representatives for most of them, including Boston Red Sox homegrown star Xander Bogaerts.

“[The Yankees] have made several surprising free-agent connections, including with marquee shortstops Trea Turner, Carlos Correa, and Xander Bogaerts.” – Report on Yankees free agent interest

While all three are game-changer talents that would be solid backup options if the team loses Judge, Heyman suggests they could be acquired to play alongside Judge in 2023, after the team had a disappointing showing in the final month and in the 2022 MLB Playoffs. A showing that earned a huge amount of backlash from fans this fall.