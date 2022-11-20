New York Mets reportedly targeting Yankees star in MLB free agency

While the New York Mets may not go after Yankees superstar Aaron Judge in MLB free agency, that doesn’t mean they aren’t interested in some of their other players up for grabs.

The Mets head into the offseason with many holes to fill in their pitching staff. Outside of closer Edwin Diaz, the organization has hardly any worthwhile players left in the bullpen, and more importantly, three of their starting pitchers will also be on the market.

The most prominent of the starters in free agency is homegrown great Jacob deGrom. However, his asking price is expected to match that of Max Scherzer’s $40+ million annual salary. Having two pitchers making over $80 million a season is likely a pill too big to swallow for New York. This means re-signing fellow free agents Taijuan Walker and Chris Bassitt may be an even bigger priority because of their more affordable rates.

However, a new report claims the organization is also looking at the players available on the MLB free agent market, and they have their eyes on one who had a big season for the New York Yankees in 2022.

New York Mets targeting Jameson Taillon in MLB free agency

The Mets have been linked to various players in free agency, including Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander. Well, in the same report about New York’s interest in the 2022 American League Cy Young Award winner, another name familiar to New York baseball fans was mentioned by The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

“The Mets met last week with Japanese right-hander Kodai Senga, and have been in contact with another free agent, Jameson Taillon, sources say.” – Report on Mets interest in Taillon

Over the first five seasons of his career, Jameson Taillon posted solid numbers for the Pittsburgh Pirates and in his first year with the Yankees in 2021. However, this past season he had a career year just in time for MLB free agency.

Jameson Taillon stats (2022): 14-5, 3.91 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 115 K, 32 BB, 171.1 IP

The recently turned 32-year-old had a 14-5 record, with a 3.91 ERA, 155 strikeouts, and just 32 walks in over 171 innings.