Boston Red Sox reporter suggests rising star pitcher from NL could be potential trade target this winter

Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images

A notable Boston Red Sox reporter believes the team’s front office might be gearing up for a winter trade similar to their 2017 blockbuster deal for Chris Sale.

The Red Sox campaign did not go as well as hoped. However, they still did show some very nice signs of progress. The team had the bad luck of being in the same division as two of the top teams in baseball, the Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees. But they still finished with a solid 81-81 record despite not making big offseason additions.

Related: ML B games today – Get TV info for the upcoming MLB playoff games

Furthermore, certain young players like Brayan Bello and Ceddanne Rafaela showed signs that they could be key members of their core going forward. The Red Sox are again not expected to be big players in MLB free agency this winter. But that doesn’t mean they won’t look to make some impactful moves. Especially via the trade market.

There have been rumblings in recent weeks that Boston could dangle some of their top prospects in trade discussions this offseason. This week, Mass Live Red Sox reporter Chris Cotillo offered up a specific bold trade the organization could target this winter.

Could the Boston Red Sox target Justin Steele trade this winter?

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

“John Henry’s curious recent spending habits and the massive surplus of young position players in the organization would seem to form a perfect storm in which [Chief Baseball Officer Craig] Breslow is set up nicely to try to make a trade like the 2017 deal that brought Chris Sale to Boston for a package headlined by Yoan Moncada and Michael Kopech. What about old friend Justin Steele with the Cubs?” Chris Cotillo

The Boston Red Sox hired Breslow this time last year after he served as the assistant general manager for the Chicago Cubs. Before he departed Chi-town, he saw Steele continue his development and hit a new peak as he earned All-Star honors for the first time in 2023.

Steele posted similar numbers this season as his break-out year. However, he was limited to just five wins after putting up a career-best 16 victories in 2023. Steele could slot in and become the Sox’s new No. 1 pitcher next season.

Related: Boston Red Sox trading two young players in offseason, including All-Star?