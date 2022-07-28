Arizona Cardinals take Kyler Murray’s homework away, remove study clause in contract

Weeks after Kyler Murray signed his five-year, $230 million contract, word emerged of the Arizona Cardinals including a unique clause that most have never heard of.

As many know by now, the Cardinals structured the deal with a strange provision that required Murray to have four hours of weekly independent film study, yet both Murray and the Cards tried to squash the story, insisting this wasn’t a big deal.

Just two days after word of the contract clause emerged, the Cardinals have reportedly adjusted Murray’s deal, removing the study clause altogether. Like it never happened.

But the thing is, it did. It’s already out there. Teams are questioning just how much Murray studies each week, and rightfully so after concerning comments emerged in December, where the QB suggested his feel for the game is so great, he doesn’t need to spend all day in the film room. It’s a red flag for anyone who has yet to win a ring, with millions of NFL observers easily declaring that to be the reason why.

Why did the Cardinals remove Kyler Murray’s study clause?

The Cardinals essentially caved to pressure or outside noise here. They did it to save face, not only for themselves but mainly with the face of the franchise, continuing to tiptoe around keeping Kyler Murray happy. And I don’t blame them.

At some point, this four-hour study clause would have felt childish. Everyone will know if/when Murray struggles. If it’s mental, he’ll spend more time in the film room. If it’s timing, he’ll spend more time with his receivers, building chemistry.

No matter what, it’s hard to argue how effective Murray’s been since becoming the No. 1 overall pick in 2019. Now that he’s locked in through 2028, there should be a genuine excitement around the team, even if they share the same division with the defending Super Bowl champs. Coming off a playoff appearance, the Cards have a chance to soar over the next few years if they can continue to grow. A lot of that will depend on Murray’s maturity as well.

“After seeing the distraction it created, we removed the addendum fron the contract. It was clearly perceived in ways that were never intended. Our confidence in Kyler Murray is as high as it’s ever been and nothing demonstrates our belief in his ability to lead this team more than the commitment reflected in this contract. Arizona Cardinals’ official team statement on Kyler Murray contract

But as the Cardinals want you to think, film study isn’t a big concern, even if they specifically included it in the contract in the first place.

Now when the Cardinals ask if Murray did his homework for the week (how else were they planning to hold him accountable?), the QB can say his dog, Swoosh ate it. But more accurately, the Cardinals took Murray’s homework away, giving him an ‘A’ for the class. We’ll see whether he’s earned it later this season.

