Anthony Richardson has taken a major step toward being Indianapolis Colts Week 1 starter

Indianapolis Colts first-round pick Anthony Richardson has taken another major step closer to being the teams starting quarterback in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

With the fourth pick overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Indianapolis Colts made the decision that had been rumored and speculated about for weeks heading into the April event. With their top selection, they took Florida star QB Anthony Richardson.

After three straight seasons where they went with veteran starting QBs like Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz, and Matt Ryan, their mixed results leading the offense pushed the organization to seek out their next franchise signal caller. While picking Richardson was a sensible option, there was still a great deal of risk involved.

Unlike Bryce Young and CJ Stroud, who was taken with the first two picks in this year’s NFL draft, Richardson is viewed as more of a project who is rich with potential but with skills that are still raw. Some have wondered if he will be ready to competently start at QB in Week 1 of the season like Young and Stroud likely will.

Indianapolis Colts record (2022): 4-12-1

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

However, this week the 21-year-old took another big step closer to being the man under center in the first week of the new season. With the Indianapolis Colts currently in spring OTAs, it was revealed recently that Richardson has been already taking first-team repetitions during practices.

Considering his age and inexperience at the NFL level, it would not have been surprising if the Indianapolis Colts chose to take things slowly with the young quarterback. Especially with veteran Gardner Minshew now on the roster. But in a major sign of confidence in Richardson, new head coach Shane Steichen chose to get him in there early with the first team.

“We’ve been splitting [reps between Richardson and Minshew]. Anthony’s getting some reps with the ones, Gardner’s getting reps with the ones, and that’s how we’re rolling right now.” – Shane Steichen [h/t Indy Star]

While it doesn’t guarantee Richardson will be the Indianapolis Colts starter in Week 1, this clearly shows it is what the team is hoping and aiming for.