Aaron Rodgers absolutely lays into Green Bay Packers teammates in eye-opening assessment

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are up against it heading into Sunday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

Green Bay has lost the past three games, including two consecutive defeats at the hands of the New Jersey-based teams. It is 3-4 on the season and three games behind the division-rival Minnesota Vikings in the loss column in the NFC North.

Never afraid to let his emotions show or call out teammates during struggles, Rodgers let other members of the Packers have it during his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. He was not subtle.

“It’s definitely not just one play here or there. It’s 20 percent of the time. If we have 50 plays and we have 10 missed assignments or mental errors, that’s 20 percent of the time. So we’ve got to fix that. I think guys who are making too many mistakes shouldn’t be playing. Gotta start cutting some reps. And maybe guys who aren’t playing, give them a chance.” Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers heading into Week 8

We can’t really pinpoint who Rodgers is talking about here. There’s been struggles and mistakes across the board during Green Bay’s 3-4 start to the season. But it’s not necessarily about the penalties as these Packers have recorded the 11th-fewest in the NFL through seven weeks. It’s about somethnig completely different.

Finding out who Aaron Rodgers is blasting on the Green Bay Packers

Rodgers could be talking about missed blocking assignments a long the offensive line. That wouldn’t necessarily be in protection of him in the passing game as he’s been sacked just 15 times in seven games. Rookie left tackle Zach Tom has held up well in David Bakhtiari’s stead, recording a 100% efficiency rate in pass protection last week, via Pro Football Focus metrics.

It’s more than likely that Rodgers is talking about his young and unproven group of wide receivers. With Davante Adams now in Las Vegas and Randall Cobb injured, this unit has struggled big time. It’s an area Rodgers himself addressed during training camp this past summer.

“The young guys, especially young receivers, we’ve got to be way more consistent. A lot of drops, a lot of bad route decisions, running the wrong route. We’ve got to get better in that area.” Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers back in August

Perhaps, Rodgers saw this as a harbinger of things to come, because, Green Bay’s passing offense has struggled big time through seven weeks. Primarily, it’s been issues at wide receiver. Tight end Robert Tonyan leads the team in receptions with 30. Running back Aaron Jones is tied for second with wide receivers Romeo Doubs and Allen Lazard.

Either way we spin it, the Packers find themselves in a world of trouble heading into a huge Week 8 outing against the Bills. It’s also not like Rodgers himself is without blame.

Rodgers is on pace to put up his lowest QB rating since all the way back in 2015. He’s also on pace to put up career-lows in yards per attempt, yards per completion and passing yards per game.