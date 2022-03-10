3 ideal Jason Pierre-Paul landing spots in NFL free agency

Two-time Super Bowl champion Jason Pierre-Paul has been a consistent pass-rushing threat during his 12 years in the NFL — when healthy. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers veteran will enter 2022 free agency with a strong resume but some notable questions marks.

When the man known as “JPP” is on the field he’s always been a talent opposing offenses must strategize for. He has long been a freak athlete who can defy the norms and wreak havoc at any time. Pierre-Paul also has a long history of injuries that reared its ugly head once again in 2021. Despite starting in 12 games, Pierre-Paul only wracked up 2.5 sacks due to a lingering shoulder injury that limited him all year.

On March 16, he’ll be returning from offseason shoulder surgery and looking to offer up his services to the highest bidder. With the 33-year-olds value at a low, and possibly needing to sign a prove-it deal with his next team, here are three ideal fits for Jason Pierre-Paul in NFL free agency.

Denver Broncos add a champion for 2022 Super Bowl run

After adding Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson in a blockbuster trade earlier this week, the Denver Broncos seem primed for a run at the Lombardi trophy next season. Following the trade, the team is still $26 million under the cap. Meaning they could do what other serious contenders do and snag up some solid veterans to help make a push for the NFL title game. Ala the Los Angeles Rams in 2021.

While the Broncos were a squad on the rise before Wilson, especially on defense, adding a proven vet looking to have a big year and earn a better contract could be a sound choice. The team was middle of the pack in sacks last season, and “JPP” could take them to that next pass-rush level needed to win the big game in January.

Jason Pierre-Paul stats (career): 603 tackles, 91.5 sacks, 21 forced fumbles over 12 seasons

Also, Pierre-Paul could be a strong second option if the rumored reunion with team great Von Miller falls through.

Detroit Lions make a major ‘JPP’ splash in 2022 free agency

The Detroit Lions are still licking their emotional wounds after seeing former top draft pick and franchise QB Matthew Stafford win a title in his first year with a new team. To make it up to their fans the Lions could use make a solid splash in free agency, while also addressing some needs. Pierre-Paul fits that bill.

The Lions were in the bottom nine and worse in sacks, pass defense, opponents QB rating, and in giving up plays of 20 yards or more. They need serious help putting pressure on offenses. Being $25 million under the cap gives them a chance to offer the former New York Giant a solid multi-year offer, or a big-time one-year deal to make him earn a long-term pact in 2023.

Seattle Seahawks try to maintain a competitive culture with Jason Pierre-Paul

After trading their franchise QB this week the Seattle Seahawks have a whole boatload of positions they need to fill with quality talent. Fortunately for them, they have the third-most cap space in the league at $49 million. For a team that allowed the second-most passing yards in the league and were bottom 10 in sacks, they need improvements on defense ASAP.

Pierre-Paul would bring a proven championship player who may not require a massive deal and can help to maintain the franchise’s standard of being competitive. While they may no longer be a threat on offense, adding Pierre-Paul with a chip on his shoulder could help to form a defense that keeps them in games.