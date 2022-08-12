New York Jets QB Zach Wilson exits game with ugly-looking knee injury

The New York Jets spent all offseason attempting to find the right pieces around young quarterback Zach Wilson as he enters his second year in the league.

Thus far during the summer, reports were mixed coming out of Jersey relating to the quarterback heading into Friday’s preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Unfortunately, there’s now a decent chance that Wilson will be sidelined for some time. In the first quarter of said game, Wilson came up limping after an awkward scramble seemed to impact his right knee.

Zach Wilson comes up limping after an awkward cut while scrambling. #Jets pic.twitter.com/YkOYZ5sL6f — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) August 13, 2022

This just doesn’t look good at all. Any time we’re talking about a non-contact knee injury, fears of the worst come up. With that said, speculation on this front would also be reckless until we get more official information from the Jets.

Wilson ended up heading to the locker room with what the Jets described as a right knee injury and was replaced under center by Mike White. He was initially listed as questionable to return.

Zach Wilson’s rookie season and promise heading into 2022

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

All of this comes following some major struggles from the former No. 2 pick as a rookie last season.

Zach Wilson stats (2021): 56% completion, 2,334 yards, 9 TD, 11 INT, 69.7 QB rating

New York added wide receiver Garrett Wilson with the 10th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to help Zach Wilson improve under center. It also has holdovers Corey Davis and Elijah Moore at wide receiver.

However, the recent injury news surrounding left tackle Mekhi Becton sent New York into a frenzy. It resulted in the team signing veteran free agent Duane Brown off the street.

Obviously, the hope here is that Wilson’s injury is not significant. We’ll have further updates when they become available.