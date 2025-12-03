Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins has provided a positive update on his recovery from shoulder surgery, confirming that he is no longer wearing a brace. Rollins suffered the injury during his match against Cody Rhodes at the Crown Jewel premium live event on October 11, which subsequently forced him to vacate the World Heavyweight Championship.

Speaking on The Rich Eisen Show on Tuesday, Rollins was asked about his physical status and was able to provide encouraging news regarding his rehabilitation timeline.

Rollins stated, “You know, we’re on track. I got the brace off like last week, middle of last week. It’s nice to walk around like a regular person.”

The champion also took the opportunity to address those who were skeptical about the legitimacy of his injury, a skepticism that arose after a fake knee injury storyline he was involved in earlier in 2025.

“I know there’s a lot of skepticism in your question, TJ, but you can consult my surgeon. I’m feeling alright, it’s nice to be able to get around without the brace, I’ll say that, but we’re on track,” he confirmed.

Credit: WWE

Rollins’ initial prognosis called for him to be out of action for approximately six months. If his recovery continues at this pace, he is expected to be cleared for in-ring action sometime in April 2026, which would put him on track to potentially return for WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas.

The injury forced a major change in creative plans, leading to CM Punk defeating Jey Uso at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. Rollins was written off television after being betrayed by his former faction, The Vision (Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed).

This betrayal led to speculation that Rollins himself could have been the mystery attacker who interfered in the men’s WarGames match at Survivor Series, which ended after an assailant delivered a Curb Stomp—Rollins’ signature move—to CM Punk.

As of the latest reports following Survivor Series, the attacker was Austin Theory, who was rumored to join the faction previously, but those plans collapsed after Rollins’ injury. Theory is now presumed to be the newest member of The Vision, joining Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman.