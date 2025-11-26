In a recent interview with Poker Scout, former WWE star Saraya Bevis — aka Paige for WWE fans — gave an exciting answer when asked about the one match she still dreams of having. For her, the perfect final chapter would be an Extreme Rules match against WWE powerhouse Rhea Ripley.

Saraya’s time in WWE came just as the Women’s Evolution was getting started. The women’s Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and other staple matches were just beginning. Because of that, she feels she missed out on the crazy, wild environments that became the norm for the division afterwards. She said:

“When I was in WWE, we had just started getting the ball rolling with the Divas Revolution. So the matches like the Elimination Chamber and the Royal Rumble and stuff like that were only just starting to happen. So I didn’t get the opportunity to do those, at least in WWE anyway.”

That’s exactly why if she were to ever come back for one big moment, she wants something loud, messy, and no holds barred.

Why Rhea Ripley Is the Dream Opponent

Credit: WWE Credit: WWE.com

Saraya didn’t have to think twice about who she’d want across the ring.

“I’d love to fight Rhea Ripley,” she said. “I feel like it would be fitting for me and Rhea to do an Extreme Rules match or something like that. Something edgy for us!”

After Rhea Ripley‘s incredible Street Fight match against Raquel Rodriguez in Riyadh a few months ago, or the one against Liv Morgan, we can only imagine what an Extreme Rules match with Saraya would look like.

And it’s the match fans can see in their minds already. Rhea Ripley is bigger than ever today. A dark and dominant presence with momentum and fan support even stronger than before. Her look, her attitude, and her willingness to get wild make her the perfect modern equivalent of Saraya’s own edgy, gothic persona.

The idea of both women leaning even more into their darker sides, with weapons and no rules, is exactly what WWE fans dream about. It feels like a crossover between eras that fits perfectly.

The excitement grows when you consider the current state of WWE. AJ Lee is back. Nikki Bella has returned. Alexa Bliss is also back. Big names are coming back one after another, and it’s giving fans real hope — and rumors — that maybe, just maybe, Saraya could be next.