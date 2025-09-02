While rumors intensify about Chris Jericho making a return to WWE this winter, wrestling legend Ric Flair has doubts that it will really happen.

In 2018, Jericho brought his legendary WWE run to an end when he walked away from the company and joined NJPW. A year later, he would be the first major signing for new wrestling venture All Elite Wrestling. Over the last six years, he has become one of the company’s loudest public ambassadors and seems embedded as part of its backstage management.

However, it looks like a future in AEW is no longer a guarantee. The company has not used him since writing him off television in the spring, and there are reports that his contract expires later this year. It has led to a lot of speculation about a return to WWE. And recent rumors have suggested he has already made back-channel overtures about a reunion, and management is interested.

It has excited many fans about the possibility of what a final run in WWE could be like for the wrestling legend. Especially with how WWE has handled John Cena’s final year as an active wrestler. In a new interview with Escapist Magazine, wrestling icon Ric Flair admitted he hopes a reunion happens. As well as major doubts that the rumors will become a reality.

“Of course, I do hope he gets one final run. Because Chris Jericho has meant a lot to the business. But I don’t think he’ll get it. I’m sure he’ll go to the Hall of Fame. I mean, he’s been a Hall of Fame athlete, human being, wrestler, everything. But I would doubt very seriously if he’d get the kind of deal that John Cena got. It might be a bit of a stretch to see him back in WWE, but you never know.” Ric Flair

You never know is one of the greatest sayings in professional wrestling history. And while Jericho has suggested in the past that a return to WWE doesn’t interest him, anything is possible in this wild industry.

Last week, Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer suggested a major reason why the multi-time WWE and AEW world champion is seriously considering leaving the company is because of how AEW fans have viciously turned on him and mocked his wrestling abilities over the last year.