As rumors continue to swirl about Chris Jericho potentially reuniting with WWE early next year, a new report offers up a surprising reason pushing him to leave AEW: Their fans.

Chris Jericho is a future WWE Hall of Famer if he chooses to be inducted at some point down the line. However, he is also a major part of the early history of AEW. His decision to join the company at its launch played a huge role in giving the brand early mainstream appeal.

Then his lengthy run as the company’s first world champion was a key factor in AEW’s shockingly strong start its first year. His importance seemingly made him one of the few icons of the young company. But for a promotion more focused on intense in-ring action, the 54-year-old’s athletic decline has led to backlash from diehard AEW fans. Including chants of “please retire” last year.

Well, it seems that exact response and fans “turning” on a performer so important to the company’s growth is a major reason why there are rumors Chris Jericho is leaving the company later this year and heading back to WWE, according to Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer.

“He was their world champion when they jumped out of the box that first year. To me, jumping out of the box really strong was Jon Moxley, Kenny Omega, and Chris Jericho. Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks right underneath. Historically, he’s a super important guy. I think there would be a part of him that wants to stay. But I think if the AEW fan base didn’t turn on him, I don’t think we’re having this discussion at all. But they did. And the reality is they did on Cody, Cody left, and look what happened.” Dave Meltzer

While Meltzer admits he does not think Jericho would make the same impact Rhodes has since returning to WWE, he does expect the multi-time world champion would do very well in the short run he would have.

Rumors have circulated for weeks that Jericho’s AEW contract ends later this year. He is intrigued by a return to the company that made him a legend. And that many inside WWE are pushing for him to be brought back early next year.