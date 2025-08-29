As the Chris Jericho return to WWE rumormill continues to churn, a new report suggests the company legend is already laying the groundwork for a comeback early next year.

Jericho’s AEW contract is set to expire near the end of 2025. With the company not using him in months, speculation has grown that he could make the jump back to his former employer. And over the last couple of weeks, reports have claimed his name has been brought up in WWE backstage. A new report adds more to the growing storyline.

According to PW Insider, Jericho’s return to the promotion has been a topic of conversation among WWE executives. And the locker room. Furthermore, the outlet claims that the multi-time world champion has put out back-channel feelers to see if the company has interest in a reunion. Previous reports have stated they very much do.

Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer claimed this week that a key reason the former AEW Champion is seriously considering a departure is due to AEW fans.

“I think there would be a part of him that wants to stay. But I think if the AEW fan base didn’t turn on him, I don’t think we’re having this discussion at all,” Meltzer said. “But they did. And the reality is they did on Cody, Cody left, and look what happened.”

The 54-year-old’s athleticism has undergone an unsurprising decline in recent years. And for the diehard element of their fanbase that likes high-octane in-ring action, they showered Jericho with “please retire” chants during some of his matches last year.

Jericho has been off television since April after taking time away for a new tour with his band Fozzy.