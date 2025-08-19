Could future WWE Hall of Famer Chris Jericho make a return to the company that made him a legend early next year? A new report has added fuel to the recent speculation.

“Jericho is actually a really big story. His [AEW] contract is up at the end of the year, or late in the year, and there’s certainly been lots and lots of talk about WWE,” Dave Meltzer said in a new edition of Wrestling Observer Radio. “I know from a WWE standpoint that there is lots of talk there about Jericho. People speculating Royal Rumble.”

With a Jericho-WWE reunion looking as possible as it has in a very long time, we take a look at eight dream feuds we would like to see if he returns in 2026.

Chris Jericho vs. Cody Rhodes

While he is nowhere near the wrestler he once was, Jericho remains an elite storyteller. And current WWE champion Cody Rhodes is one of the company’s best right now. The pair could tell a riveting tale as two huge parts of AEW’s birth, but with the intriguing narrative that Rhodes left the company behind while Jericho stayed to help nurture its success.

Chris Jericho vs. CM Punk

Jericho and CM Punk had a rock-solid feud in 2012 that culminated in a WrestleMania match. However, both are older but far wiser men at this point in their careers. They could also use their shared AEW past, and potentially play off the idea that Punk was a “poison” in the promotion and that the returning legend played a big role in why he was “kicked out” of AEW a few years ago.

Chris Jericho vs. Sami Zayn

A huge part of Jericho’s final run in WWE was his bond with Kevin Owens. The only person that has had a closer relationship on screen is Sami Zayn. A feud between the two “greatest” friends KO ever had that culminates in Owens’ return next year would be great TV.

Chris Jericho vs. Jey Uso

Jey Uso is one of WWE’s top stars. His popularity is at an elite level right now. Furthering his legacy with a feud against a future Hall of Famer would be good for him. He needs more big wins on his resume. Jericho could be that, while also bringing out new layers in his character during an extended feud.

Chris Jericho vs. R-Truth

Chris Jericho showed in his last WWE stint how good a comedic performer he can be. The best on the WWE roster right now is R-Truth. A rivalry between the two could end up delivering some classic moments. Especially with Truth playing up his split personality issues at the moment.

Chris Jericho vs. Roman Reigns

Jericho was around for the early rise of Roman Reigns, but the man he is now is far different then what he was back then. The multi-time WWE and AEW champion often claimed Reigns had the talent to be an icon if the company just let him be himself, and Jericho was right. A clash between the two legends is a dream feud for many wrestling fans.

Chris Jericho vs. Seth Rollins

Jericho and Seth Rollins did not have a feud when they were on the roster together back in the 2010s. Like Reigns, Rollins is a far different creature than he was back then. The idea of the “Visionary” taking on someone just as diabolical and crafty as him could create some classic moments.

Chris Jericho vs. Finn Balor

If Chris Jericho returns as a babyface, there are some intriguing opponent options for him on SmackDown and Raw. A strong one would be Judgment Day member Finn Balor. The matches between them should be rock solid, but Jericho interacting with the other Judgment Day members would create many fun moments in 2026.