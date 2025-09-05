Fans are preparing themselves for the end of John Cena’s historic retirement tour, and we now have a huge update on whether the final date will take place in his home close to home, Boston.

There are now fewer than 10 dates left on Cena’s schedule for 2025, and tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown will tick one more off that number. The end of the road for the wrestling icon is closing in, and more clarity has emerged on specifics for his last appearances as an active WWE wrestler.

“WWE has announced John Cena’s final appearances in both Boston (11/10) & NYC at MSG (11/17) – both Monday Night RAW events,” Wrestle Votes noted in a post on X. “His last match will take place at SNME on 12/13, not in Boston. We will have a location update shortly.”

John Cena’s final match is set for Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13th, live from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) September 5, 2025

There had been rumblings for months that John Cena’s final match would likely take place in Boston, MA. A city less than an hour away from his hometown of West Newbury, MA. However, that will no longer be the case. But in a follow-up report, the popular X account revealed Cena’s last match will take place at SNME on Dec. 13 in Washington, DC.

The “Unseen 17s” appearance on WWE SmackDown tonight is rumored to be his last for the blue brand. Meaning the final stops of his legendary career will consist of a few more episodes of WWE Raw, Wrestlepalooza later this month, Crown Jewel (October), Survivor Series (November), and two matches at upcoming editions of Saturday Night’s Main Event (November and December).

Brock Lesnar is rumored to be in attendance on Friday’s SmackDown to rev up promotion for one more match against Cena. The bout is expected to headline Wrestlepalooza, which is WWE’s premium live event debut on ESPN.