A pair of reports has offered up major updates on new backstage plans for WWE legends John Cena and AJ Styles.

According to popular X account Wrestle Votes, Cena’s goodbye to fans in Chicago tomorrow night on SmackDown will also be his farewell to the blue brand altogether.

“We’re told some within WWE are quietly expecting tomorrow night to be John Cena’s final SmackDown,” Wrestle Votes wrote in a post on X. “According to a source, with only seven remaining dates left—and just two yet to be announced—it’s unlikely another will be a SmackDown event, meaning Cena will have debuted and ended his run on the blue brand in the very same building, Chicago’s Allstate Arena.”

The “Unseen 17” is set to be in Chicago on Friday night as the fallout from WWE Clash in Paris continues. The company icon scored a hard-fought win against Logan Paul at the event, and he is expected to begin a program with Brock Lesnar ahead of this month’s Wrestlepalooza event.

AJ Styles’ feud with Dominick Mysterio is not done?

Credit: WWE

Cena is not the only WWE legend nearing the end of his in-ring career. Former rival AJ Styles is also competing in what is expected to be his final year and change in the industry.

On this week’s edition of WWE Raw, the “Phenomenal One” came up short once again in an Intercontinental title match against Dominik Mysterio. The loss, which was aided by interference from El Grande Americano, was expected to be the blow off to their months-long feud. Well, not so fast.

PW Insider is claiming the backstage plans are for the rivalry to continue, and will add another chapter at the company’s upcoming Worlds Collide event with AAA. That card takes place in Las Vegas next Friday and will be headlined by El Hijo De Vikingo defending his Mega Championship against Mysterio.

Styles cost Mysterio a Mega Championship win last month at TripleMania when he interfered in a four-way title match between Mysterio, Vikingo, Americano, and Dragon Lee.