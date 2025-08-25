Despite Vince McMahon being seen as a pariah in the professional wrestling industry, it reportedly did not stop a boatload of WWE legends from showing up to his 80th birthday party in New York this past weekend.

The WWE founder and former CEO celebrated a milestone moment in his life recently when he turned 80 years old. In the past, it would have been a major story in the industry due to his massive influence on the growth of professional wrestling. However, McMahon has become an outcast due to his ongoing lawsuit over accusations of sex trafficking and sexual assault while leading the company.

Yet, there are quite a few WWE greats who are still loyal to him despite the ugly allegations. And many were in attendance for his birthday bash over the weekend in New York. Kane, The Undertaker, John Cena, Gerald Brisco, Michelle McCool, Sheamus, Bruce Prichard, JBL, Sgt. Slaughter, Shane McMahon, and Ron “R-Truth” Killings were reportedly among those at the party.

Han sido vistos en New York City a Vince McMahon en una cena junto a JBL y Bruce Prichard.#WWEpic.twitter.com/I5tISUBsmi — Planeta Wrestling (@Planeta_Wrest) August 23, 2025

All of the aforementioned names were either top executives or staff during his time running the promotion. Or performers that became top stars with McMahon running creative for the pro wrestling world leader.

Vince McMahon stepped down from his spot in WWE on two occasions due to allegations of sexual assault while chairman. First, in 2022 when an investigation exposed millions in payouts to multiple accusers. However, he returned to the promotion a year later to shepherd a merger with UFC and the creation of their parent company, TKO Group Holdings.

In 2024, he was officially forced out after former WWE employee Janel Grant filed a lawsuit claiming she was sex trafficked by the wrestling legend while he had an affair several years ago.