Table of contents
- Jey Uso opens WWE Raw, gets confronted by LA Knight
- Kabuki Warriors vs. Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez
- Finn Balor vs. Dragon Lee
- Penta & The War Raiders vs. New Day & Grayson Waller
- AJ Styles vs. Dominik Mysterio (c) – Intercontinental Championship Match
- Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed vs. Jey Uso & LA Knight
WWE Raw will emanate from the Paris La Défense Arena in Paris, France. The same location as WWE Clash in Paris on Sunday afternoon. And just like yesterday’s card, this week’s Monday Night Raw will have a special start time of 2 PM ET on Netflix in the United States.
Heading into the event, the only announced match is Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio defending his title against company legend AJ Styles. However, there is sure to be fallout from WWE Clash in Paris, including Becky Lynch’s first official appearance with The Vision.
Related: WWE Clash in Paris results, highlights, and match grades
Below you can find all the WWE Raw results from today’s card in Paris, as well as all the top highlights and match grades.
Jey Uso opens WWE Raw, gets confronted by LA Knight
Jey Uso opened the show frustrated and called out The Vision after they obliterated his cousin, Roman Reigns, last night. However, instead, LA Knight appeared to throw some blame his way over both losing at WWE Clash in Paris. However, the pair were interrupted by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. After some fun verbal sparring, a tag match between the four was set up for later.
- Grade: B-
Kabuki Warriors vs. Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez
There were several parts of the tag match between former champions, the Kabuki Warrior and Roxanne Perez, and Raquel Rodriguez. However, some miscues during the bout, especially a lot of confusion at the end, take it from being a B to a C-worthy match.
- Winner: Kabuki Warriors
- Grade: C+
Finn Balor vs. Dragon Lee
- Winner:
- Grade:
Penta & The War Raiders vs. New Day & Grayson Waller
- Winner:
- Grade:
AJ Styles vs. Dominik Mysterio (c) – Intercontinental Championship Match
- Winner:
- Grade:
Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed vs. Jey Uso & LA Knight
- Winner:
- Grade:
More About:WWE