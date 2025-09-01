WWE Raw will emanate from the Paris La Défense Arena in Paris, France. The same location as WWE Clash in Paris on Sunday afternoon. And just like yesterday’s card, this week’s Monday Night Raw will have a special start time of 2 PM ET on Netflix in the United States.

Heading into the event, the only announced match is Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio defending his title against company legend AJ Styles. However, there is sure to be fallout from WWE Clash in Paris, including Becky Lynch’s first official appearance with The Vision.

Below you can find all the WWE Raw results from today’s card in Paris, as well as all the top highlights and match grades.

Jey Uso opens WWE Raw, gets confronted by LA Knight

Jey Uso opened the show frustrated and called out The Vision after they obliterated his cousin, Roman Reigns, last night. However, instead, LA Knight appeared to throw some blame his way over both losing at WWE Clash in Paris. However, the pair were interrupted by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. After some fun verbal sparring, a tag match between the four was set up for later.

Grade: B-

Kabuki Warriors vs. Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez

There were several parts of the tag match between former champions, the Kabuki Warrior and Roxanne Perez, and Raquel Rodriguez. However, some miscues during the bout, especially a lot of confusion at the end, take it from being a B to a C-worthy match.

Winner: Kabuki Warriors

Kabuki Warriors Grade: C+

Finn Balor vs. Dragon Lee

Winner:

Grade:

Penta & The War Raiders vs. New Day & Grayson Waller

Winner:

Grade:

AJ Styles vs. Dominik Mysterio (c) – Intercontinental Championship Match

Winner:

Grade:

Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed vs. Jey Uso & LA Knight

Winner:

Grade: