A “Beast” is rumored to make his return at this Friday’s edition of WWE SmackDown in Chicago, IL.

We are just hours away from this week’s edition of WWE SmackDown, and there is a huge amount of hype surrounding the event. Firstly, because we will get more fallout from last week’s WWE Clash in Paris card. But secondly, because WWE legend AJ Lee is expected to make her long-awaited return.

Well, it looks like she isn’t the only big-name WWE great set to appear at the Allstate Arena on Friday night. “Sources tell me that Brock Lesnar was scheduled to travel to Chicago this week,” Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp reported on Thursday.

Credit: WWE

“The Beast Incarnate” made his return to the company after two years away at SummerSlam last month. Following his loss to Cody Rhodes in the main event of night two, Lesnar attacked long-time rival John Cena. The 17-time world champion is advertised to appear at this week’s edition of SmackDown in what is rumored to be his final appearance on the blue brand.

All signs and reports point to the pair of WWE legends facing off one last time at this month’s WWE Wrestlepalooza premium live event. The Sept. 20 event at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN, is the first event in the company’s new $1.6 billion media rights deal they signed with ESPN last month.

WWE is reportedly trying to make Wrestlepalooza a huge success, and Cena — in one of the final appearances of his retirement tour — versus Lesnar is the rumored main event of the show.