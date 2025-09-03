As we get closer to this week’s edition of WWE SmackDown, various reports point to women’s division great AJ Lee being a near lock to make her long-awaited return.

WWE fans have longed for the former Divas Champion to make a comeback ever since she left in April of 2015, just months after her husband, CM Punk, decided to quit the company after nine up and down years. When the “Cult of Personality” triumphantly returned two years ago, it seemed like her return was likely.

However, heading into the summer, there was no reason to expect a return. That was until WWE Clash in Paris this past weekend. In the main event, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins saw his reign extended when his wife, Becky Lynch, interfered and cost Punk what looked like a surefire win to become champion again.

“THIS MAN CM PUNK HAS A WIFE TOO”



– BIG E



NAH THIS AJ LEE RETURN IS HAPPENING #WWECLASH



pic.twitter.com/IXugjWW781 — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) August 31, 2025

Following the event, the post-event broadcast team hinted at the idea of Lee returning to counter Lynch’s addition to the Punk and Rollins’ year-long feud. And Punk himself has been fanning the flames of a potential return in recent days.

Fuel was added to the rumors on this week’s WWE Raw when Lynch acknowledged the AJ Lee chants from the crowd in Paris, France. Then physically assaulted Punk with a punch and a boatload of slaps after a verbal clash in the ring. It seemed to further set up a potential mixed tag between the two married couples.

AJ Lee’s return accidentally confirmed by WWE?

Following the show, different outlets revealed that backstage plans were for a match to happen later this month at the company’s debut on ESPN, Wrestlepalooza. And that she likely would make her return at this week’s SmackDown in Chicago, IL. Something Punked hinted at this week on Raw.

Then, on Tuesday, her return was accidentally confirmed when the WWE Shop X account hinted at AJ Lee merchandise being on the way just in time for Wrestlepalooza. The rumors and evidence have created a huge amount of anticipation for this Friday’s edition of WWE SmackDown.