WWE is back in the States and hitting the ground running with what will surely be an eventful edition of SmackDown. There are plenty of rumors and teases floating about ahead of this Friday’s episode. Will fans get the huge payoff they’ve been hoping for?
Where is SmackDown taking place this week?
Friday’s SmackDown comes from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL.
What time does SmackDown start?
SmackDown begins at 8 PM EST and runs until 10 PM EST. Be sure to add extra time on your recording device as the show can go 5 or 10 minutes over.
How to watch WWE SmackDown?
Fans can watch WWE SmackDown every week on the USA Network. Check your local cable or satellite provider for an exact channel.
WWE SmackDown Card and Preview
- The events of this past week between Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch and CM Punk have generated a ton of buzz. Not just because of their stellar feud but because of what it might bring about. For years, fans have been begging and hoping for the return of AJ Lee. With her husband being relentlessly tormented by Rollins and Lynch and the physicality he had to endure this past Monday, the stage may be set for her to step back into the picture after more than a decade away. Friday’s SmackDown is in her and Punk’s backyard of Chicago. Is the Allstate Arena in for an all-time great moment?
- John Cena’s retirement tour rolls into ‘The Windy City’ this Friday. Touting it as his final appearance in one of WWE’s hottest destination cities, Cena will no doubt be feeling great after his spectacular victory over Logan Paul in Paris. The next big event coming up is Wrestlepalooza and Cena is all but assured to be a part of it. With Paul taken care of, a certain Beast Incarnate now looms large. A marquee match between Brock Lesnar and John Cena may be the perfect showcase for WWE’s first PLE on ESPN. Will it be made official this Friday?
- The Wyatt Sicks took Paris by storm as they successfully defended their Tag Team Titles against The Street Profits. The Wyatts got a fantastic reception from the French faithful and have been on a fantastic roll as of late. Meanwhile, there seems to be a serious rift forming among The Profits as there were numerous instances in the bout where they were not on the same page. What lies next for both teams as their momentum is headed in drastically different directions?
- We can also expect appearances from new United States Champion Sami Zayn, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, Randy Orton and much more!
