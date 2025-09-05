WWE is back in the States and hitting the ground running with what will surely be an eventful edition of SmackDown. There are plenty of rumors and teases floating about ahead of this Friday’s episode. Will fans get the huge payoff they’ve been hoping for?

Where is SmackDown taking place this week?

Friday’s SmackDown comes from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL.

What time does SmackDown start?

SmackDown begins at 8 PM EST and runs until 10 PM EST. Be sure to add extra time on your recording device as the show can go 5 or 10 minutes over.

How to watch WWE SmackDown?

Fans can watch WWE SmackDown every week on the USA Network. Check your local cable or satellite provider for an exact channel.

WWE SmackDown Card and Preview

Credit: WWE