Top selling WNBA jerseys: Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Paige Bueckers among most popular

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

What is the most popular jersey in the WNBA? Interest in women’s basketball has exploded in recent years with the WNBA and college basketball drawing in more fans than ever before. As college stars arrive at the pro level, with more nationally-televised games, WNBA jerseys are selling like never before.

Let’s dive into our list of the top selling WNBA jerseys right now, directly from the WNBA store.

Top selling WNBA jerseys 2025

1. Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Caitlin Clark has the top-selling jersey in the WNBA. As a rookie, the Indiana Fever guard’s No. 22 was the most in-demand jersey in the W and she maintains that crown entering the 2025 season. The so-called ‘Caitlin Clark’ effect also led to historic attendance numbers for the Fever last season and she helped the W achieve some of its highest television ratings ever.

Related: Indiana Fever attendance

2. Paige Bueckers, Dallas Wings

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Just as Caitlin Clark did in 2024, Paige Bueckers was drafted with the first overall pick and immediately had one of the top-selling WNBA jerseys. One of the best women’s college basketball players of her era, Bueckers’ popularity has followed her to the W with the Dallas Wings. The No. 5 white jersey is a fan favorite and Bueckers’ arrival in the league will likely lead to a spark in home attendance for the Wings this season.

Related: Paige Bueckers salary, contract details for WNBA and Unrivaled

3. Kate Martin, Golden State Valkyries

Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The Golden State Valkyries landed Kate Martin in the 2025 WNBA expansion draft, poaching her off the Las Vegas Aces’ roster. A second-round pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Martin only started 2 games for Las Vegas last season, but she carried over her popularity from playing on the Iowa Hawkeyes with Caitlin Clark. The 24-year-old is among a long list of second-year players who have the top-selling WNBA jerseys right now.

4. Angel Reese, Chicago Sky

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Caitlin Clark vs Angel Reed rivalry is one of the best things for the WNBA moving forward. It also reflects the popularity of both players. Reese was overshadowed by Clark nationally in 2024, but the 6-foot-3 forward was outstanding in her rookie season. She led the WNBA in rebounding and earned an All-Star selection. If not for an injury, she would’ve broken the single-season rebounding record. She also carried over that success into Unrivaled, earning Second-Team All-Unrivaled honors and being named Defensive Player of the Year. Reese can become an even bigger star in 2025 and her popularity should continue to rise.

5. A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

A’Ja Wilson is the best player in women’s basketball, but that doesn’t necessarily translate to topping jersey sales in the WNBA. However, the 28-year-old is a two-time WNBA Champion and three-time WNBA MVP who just broke the league’s single-season records for scoring and rebounding. While Caitlin Clark might be treated as the face of the WNBA nationally, Wilson is easily the league’s best player. The hope is that with even more viewers watching this season, Wilson’s popularity will keep climbing.

Related: Best WNBA players 2025, including A’ja Wilson

6. Hailey Van Lith, Chicago Sky

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The skyrocketing popularity in women’s college basketball has led to the game’s biggest stars pumping up jersey sales when they arrive in the WNBA. Hailey Van Lith is another example of that. A standout from 2020-’25 with Louisville, LSU and TCU, Van Lith was selected with the 11th overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft. She has the second-most popular jersey in her rookie class and is one of three Chicago Sky players who rank in the top 10 for top-selling WNBA jerseys.

Related: WNBA power rankings 2025

7. Cameron Brink, Los Angeles Sparks

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After being selected with the second overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Cameron Brink’s rookie season was cut short by an ACL tear. She isn’t expected to return to the court until June, but the former Stanford Cardinal star is still one of the most popular players in the WNBA. Poised to play alongside new teammate Kelsey Plum this summer, a healthy Brink has a golden opportunity to become one of the biggest faces of women’s basketball in one of the largest media markets in the country.

Related: WNBA games today, WNBA schedule 2025

8. Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Napheesa Collier led the Minnesota Lynx to the WNBA Finals this past season, nearly beating a loaded New York Liberty squad. The 28-year-old doesn’t have as much national attention playing in a smaller market, but she’s a perennial MVP candidate whose popularity is on the rise. Collier’s performance in the WNBA Finals this past season built more of a following and the reigning Defensive Player of the Year has a real shot at winning both MVP and DPOY in 2025. If she does that and shines on national TV, demand for her jersey should climb.

9. Kamilla Cardoso, Chicago Sky

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Selected ahead of teammate Angel Reese in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Kamilla Cardoso’s rookie season was delayed by a shoulder injury. She then re-aggravated her shoulder injury near the end of her rookie campaign, appearing in just 32 total contests. However, the former South Carolina Gamecocks superstar and 2023 NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player is now healthy entering the season. With a bigger spotlight on Chicago this year, Cardoso can start making herself even more of a household name in the W.

10. Sabrina Ionescu, New York Liberty

Credit: Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rounding out the 10 most popular WNBA jerseys right now is New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu. Taken with the first pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft, the former Oregon Ducks sensation is already a three-time WNBA All-Star with three consecutive All-WNBA Second Team selections. Ionescu plays in the biggest media market in the United States and with all eyes on the reigning champs, her jersey sales should keep climbing this year.