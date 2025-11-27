The Phoenix Mercury unveiled a new logo on Monday and fans immediately erupted over what many felt was a bad design from the franchise.

The Mercury released photos of the new logo as they claimed to go for a complete rebranding of the team ahead of their 30th season in the WNBA.

This was shared in a post by The Athletic on X, showing the thought process behind the new design.

A new uniform is expected to be released on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/vS0KoBQ8Xy — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) November 24, 2025

However, despite the meaning behind the design of their new logo, fans were left annoyed which caused some furious reactions on social media.

Mercury Fans React To Team’s Logo Rebrand

Reacting to the new logo, one fan expressed disappointment in the team’s owner Mat Ishbia for not improving on the old one.

“Ishbia turns everything he touches to shit. Looks insanely amateur.”

Another fan was not impressed with the new logo, seeing it as a downgrade.

“This type of downgrade needs to be studied 😂”

Reactions varied widely as another fan thought the logo didn’t resemble that of a sports team.

“Looks like a gas station or laundry detergent logo.”

“Old logo was better,” chipped in another annoyed fan.

According to Phoenix Mercury president Vince Kozar, the team was looking for “evolution and modernization”.

The franchise reportedly didn’t hire big designers to redesign their logo, but instead utilized internal staff to create the new one.