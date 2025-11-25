Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings will get much-needed reinforcements next year after their latest lottery win. On Sunday, the Wings won the WNBA draft lottery for the second consecutive year.

With the No. 1 pick going to Dallas again in 2026, Bueckers could likely team up with former UConn teammate and close friend Azzi Fudd.

Bueckers reacted excitedly to the Wings’ lottery win on Sunday via her Instagram story, while hailing her $94,740-per-year teammate Maddy Siegrist who represented the team at the event and Pope Leo XIV.

“Shoutout Maddy and the Pope,” she wrote on her story.

Image credits: @paigebueckers/Instagram

Last month, Maddy Siegrist accompanied her Villanova alumni to a meeting with Pope Leo XIV, who attended the same college before becoming a priest.

Although Siegrist didn’t tell the Pope anything of note during the meeting, Bueckers seem to believe that get-together helped the team win the lottery.

The Dallas Wings became the fourth franchise in the WNBA to have the first pick in consecutive seasons, according to ESPN.

The Wings, showing their appreciation on Instagram for Siegrist, also described her as “The Lottery Fairy” for helping them make history.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DRazNvmjnbt/?igsh=d2M1eWloYWlqeDF1

Furthermore, with Azzi Fudd the popular choice to be top pick, the Wings could get another highly-rated prospect next season and with 2025 Rookie of the Year Paige Bueckers on their books, the team could mount a strong challenge as well.