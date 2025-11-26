Christine Brennan called out USA Basketball for not featuring Caitlin Clark in its promotion of the National Women’s Basketball Team on Monday.

The veteran journalist expressed her disappointment in a social media post, after coming across a tweet from USA Basketball on X.

Brennan then retweeted the post and shared her thoughts in the caption.

“This is so interesting: if USA Basketball really wanted to go all out promoting WBB, bring new fans in, and get unprecedented attention for a team that dropped in TV viewership at the Paris Olympics, they would have added the photo of one other player to this graphic. But no,” she wrote.

She continued her criticism in another follow-up tweet.

“I’ve covered the Olympics and US sports national governing bodies (NGBs) for 40+ yrs and plan to be covering them for many more.

“An NGB’s mission is to win medals but also grow its sport. USA Basketball utterly failed to grow WBB at the 2024 Olympics. This is a continuing story,” she added.

Nonetheless, the Indiana Fever star was included in the roster for training camp, which is set to begin on December 12 and will run until December 14.

As for Clark, she is set to return to the basketball court after being away from the game for more than four months. Her last game was on July 15, during the Fever’s 87-77 victory over the Connecticut Sun.

On Monday, USA Basketball shared the Women’s Team training camp roster on X through a graphic image featuring WNBA stars Jackie Young, Kahleah Copper and Kelsey Plum.

However, there was no image of Caitlin Clark, which drew the ire of Christine Brennan who thinks it was a wrong decision by USAB.