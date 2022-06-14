WATCH: Mississippi weatherman roasts Dallas Cowboys with 10-day forecast

The Dallas Cowboys used to be the powerhouse of the NFL, one of the greatest dynasties in league history with one Super Bowl win after another. Now, the franchise is being trolled by a weatherman in Mississippi.

Ethan Bird, a weekend anchor for WTOK TV in Meridian, Mississippi, stepped in to provide the 10-day forecast for the region on Monday night. With temperatures heating up, the anchor saw an opportunity to have some fun at the Cowboys’ expense.

While talking about the s10-day forecast for the region, Bird mentioned that the temperatures in Mississippi would peak in the 90s, much like the Cowboys’ franchise.

This is why you don't let the sports guy do weather… 🤣 pic.twitter.com/47S6QtlODg — Ethan Bird (@Ethan_BirdTV) June 13, 2022

From 1990-’99, the Cowboys reached the playoffs eight times. It included a historic stretch from 1992-’95 with three Super Bowl titles and four appearances in the NFC Championship Game. Dallas had reason to celebrate almost every year, hoping ‘America’s Team’ would be a perennial contender for years to come.

Instead, the Cowboys have fallen off dramatically. From 1997 to 2006, Dallas never won a playoff game. Just as alarming, the Cowboys have won three playoff games since 2006 and their last appearance in the NFC title game came during the 1995 season.

Dallas felt optimistic last year with one of the best defenses in the NFL and a high-powered offense. Hosting the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card game, the Cowboys fell behind early with a 23-7 deficit. On the verge of an incredible comeback, quarterback Dak Prescott made a baffling mistake that cost his team one final shot.

Bird attempted to make amends with Dallas Cowboys fans while wearing the team’s colors, but it likely isn’t enough for an unforgiving fan base that ran out of patience years ago. The negative reactions Bird is receiving are likely a lot of anger towards Jerry Jones being channeled towards a TV reporter.

Okay okay I’m wearing Cowboys colors on air tonight as a peace offering!



This all blew up more than I could have ever imagined lol.



Hello to those of you that are just meeting me today haha https://t.co/qCvYJqN6EM pic.twitter.com/qtEv7iM26m — Ethan Bird (@Ethan_BirdTV) June 14, 2022

