WATCH: Justin Fields with absolutely insane TD run

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is coming off a record-setting performance against the Miami Dolphins in which the young quarterback put up the most rushing yards for a quarterback in a regular-season game.

Apparently, Fields is not done making noise with his feet. The former first-round pick from Ohio State shunned multiple Detroit Lions defenders en route to scoring a touchdown on the ground in the second quarter of Sunday’s game from Soldier Field. It was an insane touchdown.

Roughly a half dozen Lions defenders thought they had Fields in the backfield. Instead, he made some magic en route to the end zone and 10-10 game heading into halftime.

Justin Fields has been tremendous in recent weeks after struggling big time to open his sophomore campaign. That included the Ohio State product putting up 110 total yards in the first half against Detroit.

Justin Fields stats (past three games): 65% completion, 453 passing yards, 320 rushing yards, 773 total yards, 9 TD, 1 INT, 106.7 QB rating

If Fields continues to perform at the level we’ve seen recently, there’s absolutely no reason to believe he can’t be the franchise guy for a long-downtrodden Bears squad. That’s for sure.