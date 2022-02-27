Washington Commanders reportedly considering three sites for a new stadium

The Washington Commanders already entered 2021 recognized as having the worst stadium in the NFL. Following a season that saw a sewage pipe burst on fans and a guard rail collapse that seriously endangered the safety of spectators, there is growing support for a new stadium.

After being called out by Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, Washington seems to be making progress towards an eventual replacement for FedEx Field. While it wouldn’t happen in the immediate future, key steps are underway towards creating a new home for the Commanders.

According to Nicki Jhabvala and Laura Vozzella of the Washington Post, the Commanders are eyeing three sites in Virginia to build their new stadium and entertainment venue.

Already in discussions with Virginia officials, one potential stadium site could be in Loudoun County. One benefit of the specific location, it’s the closest of the three to Washington D.C. and offers direct Metro transportation.

There are two other Virginia locations, both in Prince William County, also under consideration. However, the absence of direct Metro access to Washington D.C. is a problem that could make the site in Loudoun County the preference.

The Commanders are also still talking to D.C. and Maryland officials regarding potential sites. However, the Washington Post reports that discussions with Virginia are further along at this point. Additionally, Virginia’s General Assembly is making progress on legislation for launching a football stadium authority to monitor financing and construction of a potential stadium.

While we’re likely at least three years away from the Commanders playing in a new home, it’s evident that FedEx Field is likely in its final years. Once the Commanders exit, it will probably never be seen again.