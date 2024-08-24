New Washington Commanders rumor reveals why a Brandon Aiyuk trade never had a chance

Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

While Washington Commanders fans would love to see Brandon Aiyuk be their WR1, a new rumor explains why a blockbuster trade for the San Francisco 49ers star never had a chance.

There has been no bigger story in the NFL this summer than the contract dispute between the 49ers and Aiyuk. The fast-rising pass catcher is on a path to being one of the top receivers in the league for years to come. And he would like to be paid like one now, instead of getting a huge pay raise in free agency after the season.

Unfortunately, he and the 49ers have struggled to close the gap in extension discussions. That is why the organization started listening to trade offers before April’s NFL Draft and earlier this month. A team that has always been viewed as a top contender is the Washington Commanders.

However, the asking price and giving Aiyuk a new contract have been a hindrance in a trade. Not just for the Commanders but every other team interested in acquiring the receiver. On Friday, The 33rd Team NFL insider Ari Merov revealed some new details on failed trade talks between the 49ers and Commanders. And they explain why a deal was never close.

San Francisco 49ers reportedly wanted Washington Commanders 1st-Round pick in Brandon Aiyuk trade

“There was a point a few weeks ago when the 49ers were looking to trade Brandon Aiyuk. And they did call Washington. Because Aiyuk wanted to be there with Jayden Daniels. Those talks didn’t go anywhere simply because they were not going to trade [Terry] McLaurin,” Merov said. “The 49ers did not want [Jahan] Dotson and if there were no receivers going back the 49ers asked for a first-round pick. Which their GM Adam Peters said is a non-starter.

“That’s why Washington has not been involved in the Aiyuk sweepstakes even though he wants to go there.”

Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams were able to fetch the Chiefs and Raiders, respectively, first-round picks in those trades. But both were multi-time Pro Bowlers and the elites of the wide receiver position at the time. A 1st-rounder for a very talented player who’s never been a Pro Bowler and is surrounded by other stars is a big reach.

San Francisco wanting an impact receiver back in a deal has reportedly also been problematic in getting deals done with the Browns and Steelers.

