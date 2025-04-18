Surprise Notre Dame football departure in transfer portal opens door to freshman starting QB in 2025

Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

The Notre Dame football program losing quarterback Steve Angeli to the transfer portal could open the door to a freshman starting at QB next season.

Heading into their annual Blue-Gold spring game this past weekend, the biggest story was the three-way battle for the starting quarterback spot for next season. However, that is now apparently down to two after ESPN reported Steve Angeli will forego a QB competition and enter the transfer portal.

His surprise exit may not set the stage for Notre Dame to have a freshman starting at the most important position in 2025, according to ESPN’s Max Olson. “Angeli moving on as a graduate transfer could clear the way for CJ Carr, the No. 4-ranked quarterback recruit in the 2024 ESPN 300, to take over Notre Dame’s offense in his redshirt freshman season,” he wrote.

Credit: MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Angeli’s departure is a big loss for the Fighting Irish. While he was no lock to win the starting QB job this summer, his experience would prove valuable as a team leader. Or he could be a mentor to either CJ Carr or Kenny Minchey. However, now Minchey or Carr will be thrust into a major role for a program that had hopes of a return to the National Championship game next season.

However, freshman quarterbacks having dynamite debut seasons in college football is no longer a rarity. This century is jam-packed with freshman signal callers who had huge first seasons. Including future top 10 NFL draft picks Robert Griffin III (Baylor), Sam Bradford (Oklahoma), and Phillip Rivers (NC State). The most notable is current Jacksonville Jaguars star Trevor Lawrence. He led Clemson to a championship in 2018 as a freshman.

Carr was one of the best players in the 2024 recruiting class. So the talent is there. With head coach Marcus Freeman overseeing his development and a strong roster heading into next season, the newbie could definitely surprise to win the starting job this summer and a lot of games in the fall.

Carr threw for 170 yards on 14-of-19 passing with two touchdowns and an interception in Notre Dame’s Blue-Gold spring game this month.