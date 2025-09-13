The NASCAR playoff schedule takes us to Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend, with racing under the lights at the iconic track. After an exciting Truck Series race at Bristol on Thursday night, we’re now diving into the NASCAR results today from the Xfinity Series.

Let’s jump immediately into the Food City 300 results, followed by the NASCAR stage results tonight from the Xfinity Series race at Bristol. You can also find the NASCAR Xfinity playoff standings after tonight’s race.

NASCAR Results Today: Xfinity Series at Bristol

Here are the NASCAR results tonight from the Xfinity Series race. Playoff drivers are marked with a (*).

Aric Almirola — 52 points Sheldon Creed*– 35 points Sam Mayer*— 50 points Carson Kvapil* — 42 points Connor Zilisch — 51 points Justin Allgaier*— 49 points Harrison Burton*— 38 points Christian Eckes— 29 points Jeremy Clements— 28 points Brennan Poole— 29 points Branndon Jones*— 26 points Dean Thompson— 30 points Nicholas Sanchez*— 25 points Taylor Gray* — 29 points William Sawalich— 26 points Parker Retzlaff — 21 points Corey Day — 20 points Jeb Burton— 19 points Austin Hill* — 18 points Brenden Queen — 17 points Kyle Sieg — 16 points Anthony Alfredo — 15 points Ryan Sieg — 18 points Matt DiBenedetto— 13 points Jesse Love* — 18 points Daniel Dye — 11 points Jeffrey Earnhardt— 10 points Josh Williams— 9 points Josh Bilicki — 8 points Logan Bearden— 7 points Austin Green— 6 points Leland Honeyman — 5 points Carson Ware — 4 points Blaine Perkins— 3 points Joey Gase— 2 points Stefan Parsons — 1 point Sammy Smith*— 1 point Ryan Ellis— 1 point

NASCAR Stage Results Tonight: Food City 300

Here are the NACAR stage results today from the Xfinity Series race at Bristol. Playoff drivers are marked with a (*).

Stage 1 Justin Allgaier*— 10 points (+1 playoff point) Connor Zilisch*— 9 points Harrison Burton*— 8 points Sam Mayer*— 7 points Jesse Love*— 6 points Aric Almirola — 5 points Ryan Sieg — 4 points Carson Kvapil* — 3 points Taylor Gray*— 2 points William Sawalich— 1 point Stage 2 Connor Zilisch*— 10 points (+1 playoff point) Sam Mayer* — 9 points Justin Allgaier*— 8 points Aric Almirola— 7 points Carson Kvapil* — 6 points Dean Thompson — 5 points Taylor Gray*— 4 points William Sawalich— 3 points Brennan Poole— 2 points Nicholas Sanchez*— 1 point

Who won the NASCAR race tonight?

Aric Almirola won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Friday night, his first win of the season. Rounding out the top five was Sheldon Creed, Sam Mayer, Carson Kvapil and Connor Zilisch.

NASCAR Xfinity playoff standings

Here are the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff standings following the first race in the Round of 12.

Position Driver Above/Below Cutline 1 Connor Zilisch +85 2 Justin Allgaier +53 3 Sam Mayer +35 4 Carson Kvapil +16 5 Harrison Burton +9 6 Brandon Jones +8 7 Sheldon Creed +7 8 Taylor Gray +3 9 – CUTLINE Jesse Love -3 10 – CUTLINE Nicholas Sanchez -3 11 – CUTLINE Austin Hill -16 12 – CUTLINE Sammy Smith -24