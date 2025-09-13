The NASCAR playoff schedule takes us to Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend, with racing under the lights at the iconic track. After an exciting Truck Series race at Bristol on Thursday night, we’re now diving into the NASCAR results today from the Xfinity Series.
Let’s jump immediately into the Food City 300 results, followed by the NASCAR stage results tonight from the Xfinity Series race at Bristol. You can also find the NASCAR Xfinity playoff standings after tonight’s race.
Related: NASCAR Starting Lineup for Saturday, Cup Qualifying Results, Bass Pro Shops Starting Grid
NASCAR Results Today: Xfinity Series at Bristol
Here are the NASCAR results tonight from the Xfinity Series race. Playoff drivers are marked with a (*).
- Aric Almirola — 52 points
- Sheldon Creed*– 35 points
- Sam Mayer*— 50 points
- Carson Kvapil* — 42 points
- Connor Zilisch — 51 points
- Justin Allgaier*— 49 points
- Harrison Burton*— 38 points
- Christian Eckes— 29 points
- Jeremy Clements— 28 points
- Brennan Poole— 29 points
- Branndon Jones*— 26 points
- Dean Thompson— 30 points
- Nicholas Sanchez*— 25 points
- Taylor Gray* — 29 points
- William Sawalich— 26 points
- Parker Retzlaff — 21 points
- Corey Day — 20 points
- Jeb Burton— 19 points
- Austin Hill* — 18 points
- Brenden Queen — 17 points
- Kyle Sieg — 16 points
- Anthony Alfredo — 15 points
- Ryan Sieg — 18 points
- Matt DiBenedetto— 13 points
- Jesse Love* — 18 points
- Daniel Dye — 11 points
- Jeffrey Earnhardt— 10 points
- Josh Williams— 9 points
- Josh Bilicki — 8 points
- Logan Bearden— 7 points
- Austin Green— 6 points
- Leland Honeyman — 5 points
- Carson Ware — 4 points
- Blaine Perkins— 3 points
- Joey Gase— 2 points
- Stefan Parsons — 1 point
- Sammy Smith*— 1 point
- Ryan Ellis— 1 point
Related: NASCAR Truck Results from Bristol, Truck Series Playoff Standings
NASCAR Stage Results Tonight: Food City 300
Here are the NACAR stage results today from the Xfinity Series race at Bristol. Playoff drivers are marked with a (*).
Stage 1
- Justin Allgaier*— 10 points (+1 playoff point)
- Connor Zilisch*— 9 points
- Harrison Burton*— 8 points
- Sam Mayer*— 7 points
- Jesse Love*— 6 points
- Aric Almirola — 5 points
- Ryan Sieg — 4 points
- Carson Kvapil* — 3 points
- Taylor Gray*— 2 points
- William Sawalich— 1 point
Stage 2
- Connor Zilisch*— 10 points (+1 playoff point)
- Sam Mayer* — 9 points
- Justin Allgaier*— 8 points
- Aric Almirola— 7 points
- Carson Kvapil* — 6 points
- Dean Thompson — 5 points
- Taylor Gray*— 4 points
- William Sawalich— 3 points
- Brennan Poole— 2 points
- Nicholas Sanchez*— 1 point
Who won the NASCAR race tonight?
Aric Almirola won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Friday night, his first win of the season. Rounding out the top five was Sheldon Creed, Sam Mayer, Carson Kvapil and Connor Zilisch.
NASCAR Xfinity playoff standings
Here are the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff standings following the first race in the Round of 12.
|Position
|Driver
|Above/Below Cutline
|1
|Connor Zilisch
|+85
|2
|Justin Allgaier
|+53
|3
|Sam Mayer
|+35
|4
|Carson Kvapil
|+16
|5
|Harrison Burton
|+9
|6
|Brandon Jones
|+8
|7
|Sheldon Creed
|+7
|8
|Taylor Gray
|+3
|9 – CUTLINE
|Jesse Love
|-3
|10 – CUTLINE
|Nicholas Sanchez
|-3
|11 – CUTLINE
|Austin Hill
|-16
|12 – CUTLINE
|Sammy Smith
|-24
More About:Uncategorized