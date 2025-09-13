The NASCAR playoff schedule takes us to Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend, with racing under the lights at the iconic track. After an exciting Truck Series race at Bristol on Thursday night, we’re now diving into the NASCAR results today from the Xfinity Series.

Let’s jump immediately into the Food City 300 results, followed by the NASCAR stage results tonight from the Xfinity Series race at Bristol. You can also find the NASCAR Xfinity playoff standings after tonight’s race.

NASCAR Results Today: Xfinity Series at Bristol

Here are the NASCAR results tonight from the Xfinity Series race. Playoff drivers are marked with a (*).

  1. Aric Almirola — 52 points
  2. Sheldon Creed*– 35 points
  3. Sam Mayer*— 50 points
  4. Carson Kvapil* — 42 points
  5. Connor Zilisch — 51 points
  6. Justin Allgaier*— 49 points
  7. Harrison Burton*— 38 points
  8. Christian Eckes— 29 points
  9. Jeremy Clements— 28 points
  10. Brennan Poole— 29 points
  11. Branndon Jones*— 26 points
  12. Dean Thompson— 30 points
  13. Nicholas Sanchez*— 25 points
  14. Taylor Gray* — 29 points
  15. William Sawalich— 26 points
  16. Parker Retzlaff — 21 points
  17. Corey Day — 20 points
  18. Jeb Burton— 19 points
  19. Austin Hill* — 18 points
  20. Brenden Queen — 17 points
  1. Kyle Sieg — 16 points
  2. Anthony Alfredo — 15 points
  3. Ryan Sieg — 18 points
  4. Matt DiBenedetto— 13 points
  5. Jesse Love* — 18 points
  6. Daniel Dye — 11 points
  7. Jeffrey Earnhardt— 10 points
  8. Josh Williams— 9 points
  9. Josh Bilicki — 8 points
  10. Logan Bearden— 7 points
  11. Austin Green— 6 points
  12. Leland Honeyman — 5 points
  13. Carson Ware — 4 points
  14. Blaine Perkins— 3 points
  15. Joey Gase— 2 points
  16. Stefan Parsons — 1 point
  17. Sammy Smith*— 1 point
  18. Ryan Ellis— 1 point

NASCAR Stage Results Tonight: Food City 300

Here are the NACAR stage results today from the Xfinity Series race at Bristol. Playoff drivers are marked with a (*).

Stage 1

  1. Justin Allgaier*— 10 points (+1 playoff point)
  2. Connor Zilisch*— 9 points
  3. Harrison Burton*— 8 points
  4. Sam Mayer*— 7 points
  5. Jesse Love*— 6 points
  6. Aric Almirola — 5 points
  7. Ryan Sieg — 4 points
  8. Carson Kvapil* — 3 points
  9. Taylor Gray*— 2 points
  10. William Sawalich— 1 point

Stage 2

  1. Connor Zilisch*— 10 points (+1 playoff point)
  2. Sam Mayer* — 9 points
  3. Justin Allgaier*— 8 points
  4. Aric Almirola— 7 points
  5. Carson Kvapil* — 6 points
  6. Dean Thompson — 5 points
  7. Taylor Gray*— 4 points
  8. William Sawalich— 3 points
  9. Brennan Poole— 2 points
  10. Nicholas Sanchez*— 1 point

Who won the NASCAR race tonight?

Aric Almirola won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Friday night, his first win of the season. Rounding out the top five was Sheldon Creed, Sam Mayer, Carson Kvapil and Connor Zilisch.

NASCAR Xfinity playoff standings

Here are the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff standings following the first race in the Round of 12.

PositionDriverAbove/Below Cutline
1Connor Zilisch+85
2Justin Allgaier+53
3Sam Mayer+35
4Carson Kvapil+16
5Harrison Burton+9
6Brandon Jones+8
7Sheldon Creed+7
8Taylor Gray+3
9 – CUTLINEJesse Love-3
10 – CUTLINENicholas Sanchez-3
11 – CUTLINEAustin Hill-16
12 – CUTLINESammy Smith-24
