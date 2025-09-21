The NASCAR playoff schedule this weekend wraps up this afternoon with the Movil 1 301 at Loudon, the first race in the Round of 12 in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.
. There is no NASCAR race on Sunday this weekend.
NASCAR Playoff Schedule
The upcoming NASCAR schedule is below:
|Series
|Race
|Date – Time (ET)
|Venue
|Cup (Playoffs)
|Mobil 1 301
|Sep. 21 – 2:00 PM
|New Hampshire Motor Speedway
|Xfinity (Playoffs)
|Kansas Lottery 300
|Sep. 27 – 4:00 PM
|Kansas Speedway
|Cup (Playoffs)
|Hollywood Casino 400
|Sep. 28 – 3:00 PM
|Kansas Speedway
|Truck (Playoffs)
|NCTS at Charlotte Roval
|Oct. 3 – 3:30 PM
|Charlotte Roval
NASCAR Playoffs Preview
What channel will NASCAR be on in 2025?
NASCAR races in 2025 will be on FOX, NBC, Fox Sports 1, the CW Network, Amazon Prime, TNT Sports, USA Network, and NBC.
NASCAR Cup Series Schedule 2025
|Date
|RACE (LOCATION)
|TIME – TV INFO
|PLAYOFFS (Round of 12) – Sunday. Sept. 21
|NCS Playoff at New Hampshire
(N.H. Motor Speedway)
|2:00 PM ET – USA
|PLAYOFFS (Round of 12)– Sunday, Sept. 28
|Hollywood Casino 400
(Kansas Speedway)
|3:00 PM ET – – USA
|PLAYOFFS (Round of 12) – Sunday, Oct. 5
|BoA ROVAL 400
(Char. Motor Speedway – Road)
|3:00 PM ET – USA
|PLAYOFFS (Round of 8) – Sunday, Oct. 12
|South Point 400
(Las Vegas Motor Speedway)
|5:30 PM ET – USA
|PLAYOFFS (Round of 8) – Sunday, Oct. 19
|NCS Playoff at Talladega
(Talladega Superspeedway)
|2:00 PM ET – NBC
|PLAYOFFS (Round of 8) – Sunday, Oct. 26
|NCS Playoff at Martinsville
(Martinsville Speedway)
|2:00 PM ET – NBC
|CHAMPIONSHIP – Sunday, Nov. 2
|NCS Championship
(Phoenix Raceway)
|3:00 PM ET – NBC
NASCAR Xfinity schedule 2025
|DATE
|RACE (LOCATION)
|TIME – TV INFO
|PLAYOFFS – Saturday, Sept. 27
|Kansas Lottery 300
(Kansas Speedway)
|4:00 PM ET – CW
|PLAYOFFS – Saturday, Oct. 4
|Drive for Cure 250
(Char. Motor Speedway – Road)
|4:00 PM ET – CW
|PLAYOFFS – Saturday, Oct. 11
|Focused Health 302
(Las Vegas Motor Speedway)
|7:30 PM ET – CW
|PLAYOFFS – Saturday, Oct. 18
|Playoff Race at Talladega
(Talladega Superspeedway)
|4:00 PM ET – CW
|PLAYOFFS – Saturday, Oct. 25
|Playoff Race at Martinsville
(Martinsville Speedway)
|7:30 PM ET – CW
|CHAMPIONSHIP – Sat., Nov. 1
|Xfinity Championship
(Phoenix Raceway)
|7:30 PM ET – CW
NASCAR Truck schedule 2025: NASCAR Truck Series race today
|DATE
|RACE (LOCATION)
|TIME – TV INFO
|PLAYOFFS – Friday, Oct. 3
|NCTS Playoff at Charlotte Roval
(Char. Motor Speedway – Road)
|3:30 PM ET – FS1
|PLAYOFFS – Friday, Oct. 17
|NCTS Playoff Race at Talladega
(Talladega Superspeedway)
|4:00 PM ET – FS1
|PLAYOFFS – Friday, Oct. 24
|NCTS Playoff Race at Martinsville
|6:00 PM ET – FS1
|CHAMPIONSHIP – Friday, Oct. 31
|Truck Series Championship
(Phoenix Raceway)
|7:30 PM ET – FS1
Next Race FAQ
There is a NASCAR race today with the Cup Series race at 11:00 AM PT/2:00 PM ET.
The NASCAR race today (Cup Series) is on the USA Network.
The next NASCAR race is at New Hampshire Motor Speedway
The NASCAR Playoffs started on Sunday, August 31 with Race 1 in the Round of 16 on Sunday night from Darlington Raceway.
NASCAR qualifying time at Kansas will be determined next week.
