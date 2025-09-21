The NASCAR playoff schedule this weekend wraps up this afternoon with the Movil 1 301 at Loudon, the first race in the Round of 12 in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

. There is no NASCAR race on Sunday this weekend.

NASCAR Playoff Schedule

The upcoming NASCAR schedule is below:

SeriesRaceDate – Time (ET)Venue
Cup (Playoffs)Mobil 1 301Sep. 21 – 2:00 PMNew Hampshire Motor Speedway
Xfinity (Playoffs)Kansas Lottery 300Sep. 27 – 4:00 PMKansas Speedway
Cup (Playoffs)Hollywood Casino 400Sep. 28 – 3:00 PMKansas Speedway
Truck (Playoffs)NCTS at Charlotte RovalOct. 3 – 3:30 PMCharlotte Roval

NASCAR Playoffs Preview

NASCAR Pre and Post-Race Coverage from Loudon

What channel will NASCAR be on in 2025?

NASCAR races in 2025 will be on FOX, NBC, Fox Sports 1, the CW Network, Amazon Prime, TNT Sports, USA Network, and NBC.

NASCAR Cup Series Schedule 2025

DateRACE (LOCATION)TIME – TV INFO
PLAYOFFS (Round of 12) – Sunday. Sept. 21NCS Playoff at New Hampshire
(N.H. Motor Speedway)		2:00 PM ET – USA
PLAYOFFS (Round of 12)– Sunday, Sept. 28Hollywood Casino 400
(Kansas Speedway)		3:00 PM ET – – USA
PLAYOFFS (Round of 12) – Sunday, Oct. 5BoA ROVAL 400
(Char. Motor Speedway – Road)		3:00 PM ET – USA
PLAYOFFS (Round of 8) – Sunday, Oct. 12South Point 400
(Las Vegas Motor Speedway)		5:30 PM ET – USA
PLAYOFFS (Round of 8) – Sunday, Oct. 19NCS Playoff at Talladega
(Talladega Superspeedway)		2:00 PM ET – NBC
PLAYOFFS (Round of 8) – Sunday, Oct. 26NCS Playoff at Martinsville
(Martinsville Speedway)		2:00 PM ET – NBC
CHAMPIONSHIP – Sunday, Nov. 2NCS Championship
(Phoenix Raceway)		3:00 PM ET – NBC

NASCAR Xfinity schedule 2025

DATERACE (LOCATION)TIME – TV INFO
PLAYOFFS – Saturday, Sept. 27Kansas Lottery 300
(Kansas Speedway)		4:00 PM ET – CW
PLAYOFFS – Saturday, Oct. 4Drive for Cure 250
(Char. Motor Speedway – Road)		4:00 PM ET – CW
PLAYOFFS – Saturday, Oct. 11Focused Health 302
(Las Vegas Motor Speedway)		7:30 PM ET – CW
PLAYOFFS – Saturday, Oct. 18Playoff Race at Talladega
(Talladega Superspeedway)		4:00 PM ET – CW
PLAYOFFS – Saturday, Oct. 25Playoff Race at Martinsville
(Martinsville Speedway)		7:30 PM ET – CW
CHAMPIONSHIP – Sat., Nov. 1Xfinity Championship
(Phoenix Raceway)		7:30 PM ET – CW

NASCAR Truck schedule 2025: NASCAR Truck Series race today

DATERACE (LOCATION)TIME – TV INFO
PLAYOFFS – Friday, Oct. 3NCTS Playoff at Charlotte Roval
(Char. Motor Speedway – Road)		3:30 PM ET – FS1
PLAYOFFS – Friday, Oct. 17NCTS Playoff Race at Talladega
(Talladega Superspeedway)		4:00 PM ET – FS1
PLAYOFFS – Friday, Oct. 24NCTS Playoff Race at Martinsville6:00 PM ET – FS1
CHAMPIONSHIP – Friday, Oct. 31Truck Series Championship
(Phoenix Raceway)		7:30 PM ET – FS1

Next Race FAQ

Is there a NASCAR race today?

There is a NASCAR race today with the Cup Series race at 11:00 AM PT/2:00 PM ET.

What channel is the next NASCAR race on?

The NASCAR race today (Cup Series) is on the USA Network.

Where is the next NASCAR race?

The next NASCAR race is at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

When do the NASCAR playoffs start?

The NASCAR Playoffs started on Sunday, August 31 with Race 1 in the Round of 16 on Sunday night from Darlington Raceway.

What time is NASCAR qualifying today?

NASCAR qualifying time at Kansas will be determined next week.

