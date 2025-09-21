The NASCAR playoff schedule this weekend wraps up this afternoon with the Movil 1 301 at Loudon, the first race in the Round of 12 in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

. There is no NASCAR race on Sunday this weekend.

NASCAR Playoff Schedule

The upcoming NASCAR schedule is below:

Series Race Date – Time (ET) Venue Cup (Playoffs) Mobil 1 301 Sep. 21 – 2:00 PM New Hampshire Motor Speedway Xfinity (Playoffs) Kansas Lottery 300 Sep. 27 – 4:00 PM Kansas Speedway Cup (Playoffs) Hollywood Casino 400 Sep. 28 – 3:00 PM Kansas Speedway Truck (Playoffs) NCTS at Charlotte Roval Oct. 3 – 3:30 PM Charlotte Roval

NASCAR Playoffs Preview

NASCAR Pre and Post-Race Coverage from Loudon

What channel will NASCAR be on in 2025?

NASCAR races in 2025 will be on FOX, NBC, Fox Sports 1, the CW Network, Amazon Prime, TNT Sports, USA Network, and NBC.

NASCAR Cup Series Schedule 2025

Date RACE (LOCATION) TIME – TV INFO PLAYOFFS (Round of 12) – Sunday. Sept. 21 NCS Playoff at New Hampshire

(N.H. Motor Speedway) 2:00 PM ET – USA PLAYOFFS (Round of 12)– Sunday, Sept. 28 Hollywood Casino 400

(Kansas Speedway) 3:00 PM ET – – USA PLAYOFFS (Round of 12) – Sunday, Oct. 5 BoA ROVAL 400

(Char. Motor Speedway – Road) 3:00 PM ET – USA PLAYOFFS (Round of 8) – Sunday, Oct. 12 South Point 400

(Las Vegas Motor Speedway) 5:30 PM ET – USA PLAYOFFS (Round of 8) – Sunday, Oct. 19 NCS Playoff at Talladega

(Talladega Superspeedway) 2:00 PM ET – NBC PLAYOFFS (Round of 8) – Sunday, Oct. 26 NCS Playoff at Martinsville

(Martinsville Speedway) 2:00 PM ET – NBC CHAMPIONSHIP – Sunday, Nov. 2 NCS Championship

(Phoenix Raceway) 3:00 PM ET – NBC

NASCAR Xfinity schedule 2025

DATE RACE (LOCATION) TIME – TV INFO PLAYOFFS – Saturday, Sept. 27 Kansas Lottery 300

(Kansas Speedway) 4:00 PM ET – CW PLAYOFFS – Saturday, Oct. 4 Drive for Cure 250

(Char. Motor Speedway – Road) 4:00 PM ET – CW PLAYOFFS – Saturday, Oct. 11 Focused Health 302

(Las Vegas Motor Speedway) 7:30 PM ET – CW PLAYOFFS – Saturday, Oct. 18 Playoff Race at Talladega

(Talladega Superspeedway) 4:00 PM ET – CW PLAYOFFS – Saturday, Oct. 25 Playoff Race at Martinsville

(Martinsville Speedway) 7:30 PM ET – CW CHAMPIONSHIP – Sat., Nov. 1 Xfinity Championship

(Phoenix Raceway) 7:30 PM ET – CW

NASCAR Truck schedule 2025: NASCAR Truck Series race today

DATE RACE (LOCATION) TIME – TV INFO PLAYOFFS – Friday, Oct. 3 NCTS Playoff at Charlotte Roval

(Char. Motor Speedway – Road) 3:30 PM ET – FS1 PLAYOFFS – Friday, Oct. 17 NCTS Playoff Race at Talladega

(Talladega Superspeedway) 4:00 PM ET – FS1 PLAYOFFS – Friday, Oct. 24 NCTS Playoff Race at Martinsville 6:00 PM ET – FS1 CHAMPIONSHIP – Friday, Oct. 31 Truck Series Championship

(Phoenix Raceway) 7:30 PM ET – FS1

Next Race FAQ

