The NASCAR playoff schedule for the Round of 16 wraps up on Saturday night with the night race at Bristol Motor Speedway. While a few spots in the Round of 12 have already been locked up, the NASCAR starting lineup for Bristol could help determine who falls below the cutline and gets eliminated Saturday night.

We’ll start out by diving into the NASCAR starting lineup for tomorrow, including the qualifying results for the Cup Series at Bristol. Further below, we’ll have the full NASCAR starting grid for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

NASCAR Starting Lineup for Bristol: Bass Pro Shops Night Race

Here is the NASCAR starting lineup for tomorrow’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol. The 16 playoff drivers are marked with a (**).

  1. AJ Allmendinger – 15.117 seconds
  2. Ryan Blaney** – 15.120 seconds
  3. Austin Cindric** – 15.132 seconds
  4. Ty Gibbs – 15.142 seconds
  5. Kyle Larson** -15.148 seconds
  6. Denny Hamlin** – 15.191 seconds
  7. William Byron** – 15.206 seconds
  8. Bubba Wallace** – 15.208 seconds
  9. Josh Berry** – 15.214 seconds
  10. Christopher Bell** – 15.214 seconds
  11. Ricky Stenhouse Jr – 15.220 seconds
  12. Carson Hocevar – 15.222 seconds
  13. Ross Chastain** – 15.239 seconds
  14. Alex Bowman** – 15.258 seconds
  15. Tyler Reddick** – 15.246 seconds
  16. Chase Elliott** – 15.271 seconds
  17. Justin Haley – 15.279 seconds
  18. Brad Keselowski – 15.273 seconds
  19. John H. Nemechek – 15.273 seconds
  20. Ryan Preece – 15.281 seconds
  1. Chris Buescher – 15.290 seconds
  2. Joey Logano** –15.298 seconds
  3. Austin Dillon** – 15.332 seconds
  4. Zane Smith – 15.344 seconds
  5. Michael McDowell – 15.361 seconds
  6. Cole Custer – 15.375 seconds
  7. Erik Jones – 15.388 seconds
  8. Shane van Gisbergen** – 15.396 seconds
  9. Riley Herbst – 15.397 seconds
  10. Noah Gragson – 15.402 seconds
  11. Chase Briscoe** – 15.431 seconds
  12. Kyle Busch – 15.432 seconds
  13. Austin Hill – 15.480 seconds
  14. Cody Ware – 15.600 seconds
  15. Daniel Suarez – 15.723 seconds
  16. Todd Gilliland –15,631 seconds
  17. Ty Dillon – 15.670 seconds
  18. Corey Heim – 15.673 seconds
  19. Chad Finchum – 16.167 seconds

NASCAR Starting Grid for Tomorrow Night: Cup Series Race

Here is the Bass Pro Shops Night Race starting grid for Saturday night.

  • Row 1: AJ Allmendinger, Ryan Blaney**
  • Row 2: Austin Cindric**, Ty Gibbs
  • Row 3: Kyle Larson**, Denny Hamlin**
  • Row 4: William Byron**, Bubba Wallace*
  • Row 5: Christopher Bell**, Josh Berry**
  • Row 6: Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Carson Hocevar
  • Row 7: Ross Chastain**, Tyler Reddick**
  • Row 8: Alex Bowman**, Chase Elliott**
  • Row 9: Justin Haley, Brad Keselowski
  • Row 10: John H. Nemechek, Ryan Preece
  • Row 11: Chris Buescher, Joey Logano**
  • Row 12: Austin Dillon**, Zane Smith
  • Row 13: Michael McDowell, Cole Custer
  • Row 14: Erik Jones, Shane van Gisbergen**
  • Row 15: Riley Hebrst, Noah Gragson
  • Row 16: Chase Briscoe**, Kyle Busch
  • Row 17: Austin Hill, Cody Ware
  • Row 18: Daniel Suarez, Todd Gilliland
  • Row 19: Ty Dillon, Corey Heim
  • Row 20: Chad Finchum

Who is on the pole for the NASCAR race tomorrow?

A.J. Allmendinger is on the pole for the NASCAR race tomorrow at Bristol Motor Speedway. The NASCAR starting grid for Saturday night has AJ Allmendinger and Ryan Blaney on Row 1, Austin Cindric and Ty Gibbs on Row 2, Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin on Row 3, William Byron and Bubba Wallace on Row 4 with Christopher Bell and Josh Berry on Row 5.

By Matt Johnson
NFL, MLB & college football writer for Sportsnaut. Graduated from San Diego State University with BA in Journalism, 2019.

