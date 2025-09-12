The NASCAR playoff schedule for the Round of 16 wraps up on Saturday night with the night race at Bristol Motor Speedway. While a few spots in the Round of 12 have already been locked up, the NASCAR starting lineup for Bristol could help determine who falls below the cutline and gets eliminated Saturday night.

We’ll start out by diving into the NASCAR starting lineup for tomorrow, including the qualifying results for the Cup Series at Bristol. Further below, we’ll have the full NASCAR starting grid for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Related: NASCAR Truck Results from Bristol, Truck Series Playoff Standings

NASCAR Starting Lineup for Bristol: Bass Pro Shops Night Race

Here is the NASCAR starting lineup for tomorrow’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol. The 16 playoff drivers are marked with a (**).

AJ Allmendinger – 15.117 seconds Ryan Blaney** – 15.120 seconds Austin Cindric** – 15.132 seconds Ty Gibbs – 15.142 seconds Kyle Larson** -15.148 seconds Denny Hamlin** – 15.191 seconds William Byron** – 15.206 seconds Bubba Wallace** – 15.208 seconds Josh Berry** – 15.214 seconds Christopher Bell** – 15.214 seconds Ricky Stenhouse Jr – 15.220 seconds Carson Hocevar – 15.222 seconds Ross Chastain** – 15.239 seconds Alex Bowman** – 15.258 seconds Tyler Reddick** – 15.246 seconds Chase Elliott** – 15.271 seconds Justin Haley – 15.279 seconds Brad Keselowski – 15.273 seconds John H. Nemechek – 15.273 seconds Ryan Preece – 15.281 seconds Chris Buescher – 15.290 seconds Joey Logano** –15.298 seconds Austin Dillon** – 15.332 seconds Zane Smith – 15.344 seconds Michael McDowell – 15.361 seconds Cole Custer – 15.375 seconds Erik Jones – 15.388 seconds Shane van Gisbergen** – 15.396 seconds Riley Herbst – 15.397 seconds Noah Gragson – 15.402 seconds Chase Briscoe** – 15.431 seconds Kyle Busch – 15.432 seconds Austin Hill – 15.480 seconds Cody Ware – 15.600 seconds Daniel Suarez – 15.723 seconds Todd Gilliland –15,631 seconds Ty Dillon – 15.670 seconds Corey Heim – 15.673 seconds Chad Finchum – 16.167 seconds

NASCAR Starting Grid for Tomorrow Night: Cup Series Race

Here is the Bass Pro Shops Night Race starting grid for Saturday night.

Row 1: AJ Allmendinger, Ryan Blaney**

AJ Allmendinger, Ryan Blaney** Row 2: Austin Cindric**, Ty Gibbs

Austin Cindric**, Ty Gibbs Row 3: Kyle Larson**, Denny Hamlin**

Kyle Larson**, Denny Hamlin** Row 4: William Byron**, Bubba Wallace*

William Byron**, Bubba Wallace* Row 5: Christopher Bell**, Josh Berry**

Christopher Bell**, Josh Berry** Row 6: Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Carson Hocevar

Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Carson Hocevar Row 7: Ross Chastain**, Tyler Reddick**

Ross Chastain**, Tyler Reddick** Row 8: Alex Bowman**, Chase Elliott**

Alex Bowman**, Chase Elliott** Row 9: Justin Haley, Brad Keselowski

Justin Haley, Brad Keselowski Row 10: John H. Nemechek, Ryan Preece

John H. Nemechek, Ryan Preece Row 11: Chris Buescher, Joey Logano**

Chris Buescher, Joey Logano** Row 12: Austin Dillon**, Zane Smith

Austin Dillon**, Zane Smith Row 13: Michael McDowell, Cole Custer

Michael McDowell, Cole Custer Row 14: Erik Jones, Shane van Gisbergen**

Erik Jones, Shane van Gisbergen** Row 15: Riley Hebrst, Noah Gragson

Riley Hebrst, Noah Gragson Row 16: Chase Briscoe**, Kyle Busch

Chase Briscoe**, Kyle Busch Row 17: Austin Hill, Cody Ware

Austin Hill, Cody Ware Row 18: Daniel Suarez, Todd Gilliland

Daniel Suarez, Todd Gilliland Row 19: Ty Dillon, Corey Heim

Ty Dillon, Corey Heim Row 20: Chad Finchum

Who is on the pole for the NASCAR race tomorrow?

A.J. Allmendinger is on the pole for the NASCAR race tomorrow at Bristol Motor Speedway. The NASCAR starting grid for Saturday night has AJ Allmendinger and Ryan Blaney on Row 1, Austin Cindric and Ty Gibbs on Row 2, Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin on Row 3, William Byron and Bubba Wallace on Row 4 with Christopher Bell and Josh Berry on Row 5.