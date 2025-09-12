The NASCAR playoff schedule is underway, with all three series racing at Bristol Motor Speedway. On Thursday night, we had the second race of the Truck Series playoffs in the Round of 10.
Let’s dive into the NASCAR results today from the Truck Series race at Bristol. We’ve also included further below the NASCAR stage results for the Truck Series and the latest NASCAR Truck playoff standings.
NASCAR Results Today: Truck Series at Bristol
Here are the NASCAR results tonight from the Truck Series race at Bristol. Note, playoff drivers are marked with (**).
- Layne Riggs**— 51 points
- Ben Rhodes — 41 points
- Corey Heim — 53 points
- Ty Majeski** — 47 points
- Daniel Hemric** — 35 points
- Tanner Gray — 31 points
- Connor Mosack — 34 points
- Andres Perez De Lara — 30 points
- Corey LaJoie — 28 points
- Matt Crafton — 27 points
- Corey Day — 28 points
- Kaden Honeycutt** — 25 points
- Gio Ruggiero — 32 points
- Parker Kligerman — 23 points
- Rajah Caruth**— 27 points
- Matt Mills — 21 points
- Dawson Sutton— 20 points
- Conner Jones — 19 points
- Bayley Currey — 19 points
- Tyler Ankrum** — 24 points
- Grant Enfinger**— 16 points
- Jack Wood— 15 points
- Cole Butcher — 14 points
- Brent Crews — 13 points
- Stefan Parsons — 12 points
- Toni Breidinger — 11 points
- Spencer Boyd — 10 points
- Josh Reaume — 9 points
- Greg Van Alst — 8 points
- Treyten Lapcevich — 7 points
- Chandler Smith** — 6 points
- Mason Maggio — 5 points
- Jake Garcia** — 4 points
- Norm Benning — 3 points
- Caleb Costner — 2 points
- Clayton Green — 1 point
NASCAR Stage Results Today: Truck Series
Here are the NASCAR stage results today from the Truck race at Bristol. Playoff drivers are marked with (**).
Stage 1
- Jake Garcia** — 10 points (+1 playoff point)
- Corey Heim** — 9 points
- Kaden Honeycutt**— 8 points
- Tyler Ankrum**— 7 points
- Ty Majeski** — 6 points
- Rajah Caruth** — 5 points
- Corey Day — 4 points
- Gio Ruggiero — 3 points
- Layne Riggs**— 2 points
- Bayley Currey — 1 point
Stage 2
- Corey Heim** — 10 points (+1 playoff point)
- Layne Riggs** — 9 points
- Ty Majeski**— 8 points
- Kaden Honeycutt**— 7 points
- Ben Rhodes — 6 points
- Gio Ruggiero — 5 points
- Connor Mosack— 4 points
- Daniel Hemric** — 3 points
- Corey Day — 2 points
- Andres Perez De Lara— 1 point
Who won the NASCAR Truck race?
Layne Riggs won the NASCAR race tonight at Bristol Motor Speedway, clinching a spot in the Round of 8 in the NASCAR Truck Series playoffs.
NASCAR Truck Playoff standings
Here is the NASCAR Truck Series playoff picture after Bristol.
|Position
|Driver
|Above/Below Cutline
|1
|Corey Heim
|CLINCHED
|2
|Layne Riggs
|CLINCHED
|3
|Daniel Hemric
|+51
|4
|Ty Majeski
|+46
|5
|Grant Enfinger
|+29
|6
|Tyler Ankrum
|+29
|7
|Kaden Honeycutt
|+18
|8
|Rajah Caruth
|+14
|9 – CUTLINE
|Jake Garcia
|-14
|10 – CUTLINE
|Chandler Smith
|-24
