The NASCAR playoff schedule is underway, with all three series racing at Bristol Motor Speedway. On Thursday night, we had the second race of the Truck Series playoffs in the Round of 10.

Let’s dive into the NASCAR results today from the Truck Series race at Bristol. We’ve also included further below the NASCAR stage results for the Truck Series and the latest NASCAR Truck playoff standings.

NASCAR Results Today: Truck Series at Bristol

Here are the NASCAR results tonight from the Truck Series race at Bristol. Note, playoff drivers are marked with (**).

  1. Layne Riggs**— 51 points
  2. Ben Rhodes — 41 points
  3. Corey Heim — 53 points
  4. Ty Majeski** — 47 points
  5. Daniel Hemric** — 35 points
  6. Tanner Gray — 31 points
  7. Connor Mosack — 34 points
  8. Andres Perez De Lara — 30 points
  9. Corey LaJoie — 28 points
  10. Matt Crafton — 27 points
  11. Corey Day — 28 points
  12. Kaden Honeycutt** — 25 points
  13. Gio Ruggiero — 32 points
  14. Parker Kligerman — 23 points
  15. Rajah Caruth**— 27 points
  16. Matt Mills — 21 points
  17. Dawson Sutton— 20 points
  18. Conner Jones — 19 points
  19. Bayley Currey — 19 points
  20. Tyler Ankrum** — 24 points
  1. Grant Enfinger**— 16 points
  2. Jack Wood— 15 points
  3. Cole Butcher — 14 points
  4. Brent Crews — 13 points
  5. Stefan Parsons — 12 points
  6. Toni Breidinger — 11 points
  7. Spencer Boyd — 10 points
  8. Josh Reaume — 9 points
  9. Greg Van Alst — 8 points
  10. Treyten Lapcevich — 7 points
  11. Chandler Smith** — 6 points
  12. Mason Maggio — 5 points
  13. Jake Garcia** — 4 points
  14. Norm Benning — 3 points
  15. Caleb Costner — 2 points
  16. Clayton Green — 1 point

NASCAR Stage Results Today: Truck Series

Here are the NASCAR stage results today from the Truck race at Bristol. Playoff drivers are marked with (**).

Stage 1

  1. Jake Garcia** — 10 points (+1 playoff point)
  2. Corey Heim** — 9 points
  3. Kaden Honeycutt**— 8 points
  4. Tyler Ankrum**— 7 points
  5. Ty Majeski** — 6 points
  6. Rajah Caruth** — 5 points
  7. Corey Day — 4 points
  8. Gio Ruggiero — 3 points
  9. Layne Riggs**— 2 points
  10. Bayley Currey — 1 point

Stage 2

  1. Corey Heim** — 10 points (+1 playoff point)
  2. Layne Riggs** — 9 points
  3. Ty Majeski**— 8 points
  4. Kaden Honeycutt**— 7 points
  5. Ben Rhodes — 6 points
  6. Gio Ruggiero — 5 points
  7. Connor Mosack— 4 points
  8. Daniel Hemric** — 3 points
  9. Corey Day — 2 points
  10. Andres Perez De Lara— 1 point

Who won the NASCAR Truck race?

Layne Riggs won the NASCAR race tonight at Bristol Motor Speedway, clinching a spot in the Round of 8 in the NASCAR Truck Series playoffs.

NASCAR Truck Playoff standings

Here is the NASCAR Truck Series playoff picture after Bristol.

PositionDriverAbove/Below Cutline
1Corey HeimCLINCHED
2Layne RiggsCLINCHED
3Daniel Hemric+51
4Ty Majeski+46
5Grant Enfinger+29
6Tyler Ankrum+29
7Kaden Honeycutt+18
8Rajah Caruth+14
9 – CUTLINEJake Garcia-14
10 – CUTLINEChandler Smith-24
By Matt Johnson
NFL, MLB & college football writer for Sportsnaut. Graduated from San Diego State University with BA in Journalism, 2019. ... More about Matt Johnson

