The NASCAR playoff schedule is underway, with all three series racing at Bristol Motor Speedway. On Thursday night, we had the second race of the Truck Series playoffs in the Round of 10.

Let’s dive into the NASCAR results today from the Truck Series race at Bristol. We’ve also included further below the NASCAR stage results for the Truck Series and the latest NASCAR Truck playoff standings.

NASCAR Results Today: Truck Series at Bristol

Here are the NASCAR results tonight from the Truck Series race at Bristol. Note, playoff drivers are marked with (**).

Layne Riggs**— 51 points Ben Rhodes — 41 points Corey Heim — 53 points Ty Majeski** — 47 points Daniel Hemric** — 35 points Tanner Gray — 31 points Connor Mosack — 34 points Andres Perez De Lara — 30 points Corey LaJoie — 28 points Matt Crafton — 27 points Corey Day — 28 points Kaden Honeycutt** — 25 points Gio Ruggiero — 32 points Parker Kligerman — 23 points Rajah Caruth**— 27 points Matt Mills — 21 points Dawson Sutton— 20 points Conner Jones — 19 points Bayley Currey — 19 points Tyler Ankrum** — 24 points Grant Enfinger**— 16 points Jack Wood— 15 points Cole Butcher — 14 points Brent Crews — 13 points Stefan Parsons — 12 points Toni Breidinger — 11 points Spencer Boyd — 10 points Josh Reaume — 9 points Greg Van Alst — 8 points Treyten Lapcevich — 7 points Chandler Smith** — 6 points Mason Maggio — 5 points Jake Garcia** — 4 points Norm Benning — 3 points Caleb Costner — 2 points Clayton Green — 1 point

NASCAR Stage Results Today: Truck Series

Here are the NASCAR stage results today from the Truck race at Bristol. Playoff drivers are marked with (**).

Stage 1 Jake Garcia** — 10 points (+1 playoff point) Corey Heim** — 9 points Kaden Honeycutt**— 8 points Tyler Ankrum**— 7 points Ty Majeski** — 6 points Rajah Caruth** — 5 points Corey Day — 4 points Gio Ruggiero — 3 points Layne Riggs**— 2 points Bayley Currey — 1 point Stage 2 Corey Heim** — 10 points (+1 playoff point) Layne Riggs** — 9 points Ty Majeski**— 8 points Kaden Honeycutt**— 7 points Ben Rhodes — 6 points Gio Ruggiero — 5 points Connor Mosack— 4 points Daniel Hemric** — 3 points Corey Day — 2 points Andres Perez De Lara— 1 point

Who won the NASCAR Truck race?

Layne Riggs won the NASCAR race tonight at Bristol Motor Speedway, clinching a spot in the Round of 8 in the NASCAR Truck Series playoffs.

NASCAR Truck Playoff standings

Here is the NASCAR Truck Series playoff picture after Bristol.

Position Driver Above/Below Cutline 1 Corey Heim CLINCHED 2 Layne Riggs CLINCHED 3 Daniel Hemric +51 4 Ty Majeski +46 5 Grant Enfinger +29 6 Tyler Ankrum +29 7 Kaden Honeycutt +18 8 Rajah Caruth +14 9 – CUTLINE Jake Garcia -14 10 – CUTLINE Chandler Smith -24