Paddy Pimblett reveals next UFC legend he wants to take down, and it’s not Conor McGregor

Popular UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett has revealed the legend he wants to take down next: Justin Gaethje.

“I’m just planning for myself in October. I think it will more than likely be Justin Gaethje because Max [Holloway] and Dustin [Poirier] are fighting, that’s [No. 4 and No. 5],” he told ESPN. “Obviously, Justin is a legend. He comes out and he has a scrap. You can’t not like Justin Gaethje. He comes out and has a scrap every time. But he’s another one who is coming to the back end of his career, and I really think that I finish him.”

A few years ago, many UFC fans would have laughed or rolled their eyes at the idea of Pimblett facing Gaethje, let alone having a real chance to beat him. However, his back-to-back wins over former champion Tony Ferguson and division stalwart King Green in 2023 and 2024 quieted many doubters.

Paddy Pimblett record: 23-3 (6 knockouts, 11 submissions)

Then his dominant April victory over fan favorite Michael Chandler silenced those remaining Pimblett detractors. The Englishman looked good throughout the fight and scored an impressive third-round submission over the former title challenger. All three of those fights were classic UFC bookings.

The company placed a fast-rising star against a name fighter whose best days are behind them. At 36 and with over 30 fights on his resume, the former interim champion falls into that category. So, a clash between the two top 10 fighters is possible this year.

Former two-division champion Conor McGregor would be in that group, too. And the fight hype between brash Irish and English fighters could be spectacular. However, after so many losses, false promises, and scrapped plans, McGregor’s name is so damaged that he isn’t even a thought for a fighter like Paddy Pimblett right now.