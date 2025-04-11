UFC pound for pound rankings: Alexander Volkanovski looks to hold on to top 10 spot at UFC 314

The men’s UFC pound for pound rankings are the cream of the crop when it comes to MMA top-10 lists. It is a rundown of the very best fighters on planet Earth today and it features the competitors who best mix power, speed, athleticism, and fight IQ into an absolutely destructive cage fighting force.

It’s also a list that is heavily debated and as subjective a topic as there is in the MMA community. With that said, here are the latest Sportsnaut UFC pound-for-pound rankings.

Related: UFC tonight – Watch times, fight card, and latest betting odds for this week’s UFC card

10. Tom Aspinall (15-3)

Credit: Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

If not for Jon Jones still being around, interim heavyweight king Tom Aspinall would be higher on this list. However, that could change in 2025 if the two finally face off in a rumored unification clash. Nevertheless, there is no denying the immense talent of the big man. While heavyweights don’t often land in pound-for-pound rankings, Aspinall is a highly skilled and well-rounded talent that would be a big problem at any weight class.

9. Alexander Volkanovski (26-4)

Alexander Volkanovski has solidified his place as the best featherweight of all time. However, recent ventures up in weight have led to his first two defeats as a member of the UFC roster. Then, in February, “The Great” was handed his first loss at 145 pounds when Ilia Topuria dethroned him at UFC 298.

With Topuria choosing to leave the division and move up to lightweight, the Australian has been gifted another chance at the 145-pound belt at UFC 314 when he faces Diego Lopes for the vacant belt. However, a loss at the event could lead to his ouster from our next pound-for-pound top 10.

Related: UFC Deaths – Taking a look into the ugly and violent side of cage fighting

8. Dricus Du Plessis (23-2)

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Dricus Du Plessis has put South African MMA on the map during his short career in the UFC. The rising star has been victorious in every one of his UFC fights and scored finishes. The most impressive came at UFC 290 when he stunned many observers by scoring a shocking knockout win over middleweight great Robert Whittaker.

However, he has continued that hot streak by not only beating division legend Israel Adesanya but also defeating former champion Sean Strickland twice. The most recent came at UFC 312 when he defended his belt for a second straight time. While he has his detractors, there is no doubt Du Plessis is the best middleweight in the world right now.

7. Belal Muhammad (24-3)

Credit: Craig Kidwell-Imagn Images

You can no longer doubt the talents of Belal Muhammad. He has beaten high-level fighters like Demian Maia, Stephen Thompson, Vicente Luque, and Gilbert Burns, and now can call himself world champion after defeating Leon Edwards at UFC 304. His rise to the top is one of the best stories in the UFC. Now, he must solidify his place among the best welterweights ever and get a few defenses under his golden belt.

6. Alexandre Pantoja (29-5)

Brazil’s Alexandre Pantoja has had a long hard road to becoming the UFC flyweight king. He has toiled away inside the division for years before he was finally able to earn a title fight at UFC 290. In his first chance at being champion, he made good by scoring a second (third unofficial) win over division king Brandon Moreno.

Since then he has become a strong champion with three straight successful title defenses. His most recent fight came at UFC 310 as he stopped Japanese star Kai Asakura at UFC 310. “That Cannibal” has put together a resume that puts him in the discussion as the second-greatest flyweight of all time behind Demetrious Johnson.

Related: How UFC scoring works – Everything you need to know about how to win inside the Octagon

5. Merab Dvalishvili (19-4)

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

After losing back-to-back fights, Merab Dvalishvili really has been a “Machine.” He has won 12 straight, including over bantamweight greats Henry Cejudo, Jose Aldo, Petr Yan, and Sean O’Malley. However, at UFC 311 many felt Umar Nurmagomedov would be too much for the Georgian star.

But Dvalishvili’s patented will and gas tank was again an unsolvable riddle for his opponent. He shut up his doubters and proved he is the best 135-pound fighter alive.

4. Alex Pereira (12-3)

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Alex Pereira’s UFC story is legendary. After nine fights, he became a two-division champion and scored destructive wins over some of the best fighters of this era, at middleweight and light heavyweight. The 37-year-old has been a revelation for the company and connected with the MMA fanbase with an approach to fighting similar to cage-fighting icon Fedor Emelianenko.

However, no fight is invincible and his fans found that out again at UFC 313 when he was on the wrong end of a razor thin decision. Dropping his title to Magomed Ankalaev. It was his first loss at 205 pounds.

Related: Alex Pereira next fight – When will “Poatan” be back in action?

3. Jon Jones (29-1)

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

To many fight fans, Jon Jones is the greatest of all time, and with good reason. Outside of a very controversial defeat early in his career, he has rarely been tested during a legendary run in the UFC. And he added to a legacy that had him as the best light heavyweight of all time by winning the heavyweight belt in 2023.

After another extended layoff, he finally made his return to the cage at UFC 309 in a historic bout with heavyweight legend Stipe Miocic. And just like many of his fights, “Bones” was just too much en route to another dominant win.

Related: Jon Jones next fight – When does “Bones” return to the Octagon?

2. Ilia Topuria (15-0)

Ilia Topuria has evolved into one of the best fighters on the planet during an impressive eight-fight run. While many respected him before becoming champion, his last two victories have put him in rare air. The Spaniard has scored back-to-back knockout wins over Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway, arguably the two greatest featherweights of all time, in his last two. He is on a path to legendary status.

1. Islam Makhachev (27-1)

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The idea of Islam Makhachev being the best lightweight fighter of all time would have been scoffed at a couple of years ago. However, Khabib Nurmagomedov’s pupil has put together a Hall-of-Fame resume and is turning into one of the best lightweight champions ever.

He took his legacy to new heights at UFC 311 when he had a short-notice replacement for the second time in a title fight. And just like last time he dominated and racked up another successful title defense. Islam Makhachev is the best fighter in the world right now.