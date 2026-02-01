Diego Lopes has proven throughout his UFC career that he is a tough and durable fighter. However, at UFC 325, he took it to a whole new level.

Over his first nine fights in the MMA world leader, Lopes has fast become one of the UFC’s most must-see fighters. He has scored highlight reel finishes in four of his six wins and has fairly earned his spot in the top five of our UFC featherweight rankings.

However, there were many who questioned getting a championship opportunity this Saturday at UFC 325. He actually faced reigning 145-pound king Alexander Volkanovski last year and was decisively defeated. But he has clearly become a favorite of UFC matchmakers and got another crack at the gold this weekend.

Unfortunately for the native of Brazil, he was again outpointed and outworked by the future UFC Hall of Famer. However, he wasn’t finished and again showed the heart and toughness fans have become accustomed to seeing from Lopes.

Diego Lopes says he broke both of his feet during the fight 😨 pic.twitter.com/iQQ9yunzaq — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) February 1, 2026

Well, he showed an even greater level of toughness than fans realized at UFC 325. Following the event, Lopes’ Iridium Sports agent Jason House posted an Instagram story with a picture of his fighter at the hospital. The image was captioned with “Looks like we broke both feet.”

In the picture, the featherweight’s feet look clearly swollen. However, he seemed to be in good spirits and was smiling through it all. At one point late in the fight, it looked like Lopes had suffered some sort of foot or leg injury after he started to limp following a checked kick.

However, no one would have expected that he was competing with a pair of broken feet.