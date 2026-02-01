On Saturday night, the UFC travels abroad for the first time this year when they present UFC 325.

The card is set to take place at the Qudos Bank Arena at Sydney Olympic Park, in Sydney, Australia. UFC 325 will be headlined by a championship fight at 145 pounds. Reigning UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will meet Diego Lopes in a rematch. They first met at UFC 314 last April, where Volkanovski defeated Lopes by unanimous decision to claim the vacant 145-pound championship title.

In the co-main event, uprising lightweight contender Benoît Saint-Denis takes on Dan Hooker. “God of War” has won three consecutive fights, none of which have gone the full distance.

Below, you can catch up on all the UFC 325 results and fight-ending highlights.

UFC 325 Results (Early Prelims)

Sulangrangbo (-250) vs. Lawrence Lui (+200)

Lui defeats Sulangrangbo by split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

Keiichiro Nakamura (+125) vs. Sebastian Szalay (-150)

Nakamura defeats Szalay by TKO (3:48 of Round 3)

Sangwook Kim (+125) vs. Dom Mar Fan (-150)

Mar Fan wins by unanimous decision (all three judges scored the contest 30-27)

SangWook Kim vs Dom Mar Fan, WHAT A 3RD ROUND!!

#UF325pic.twitter.com/ySgE84OCaE — YouWager Sports (@youwagersport) January 31, 2026

Kaan Ofli (+170) vs. Yizha (-200)

Ofli wins by majority decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-28)

UFC 325 Results (Prelims)

Jonathan Micallef (-138) vs. Oban Elliott (+110)

Micallef wins by submission due to a rear-naked choke (3:31 of Round 2)

You gotta respect the power of Jonathan Micallef 😤



[ #UFC325 LIVE on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/qeaiFGp9T2 — UFC (@ufc) February 1, 2026

JUST LIKE THAT 💥



Jonathan Micallef gets the submission victory in round two! #UFC325



[ LIVE on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/m9QX7dEu2I — UFC (@ufc) February 1, 2026

Jacob Malkoun (-138) vs. Torrez Finney (+110)

Malkoun defeats Finney by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)

Jacob Malkoun is picking Torrez Finney apart on the feet #UFC325 pic.twitter.com/aexq3tgfo7 — SleeperKO (@SleeperKO) February 1, 2026

Cam Rowston (-350) vs. Cody Brundage (+275)

Rowston wins by TKO (4:08 of Round 2)

Six wins in a row for Cam Rowston 🔥



📺 @paramountplus pic.twitter.com/NmJxWEnf4A — Paramount UFC (@paramountufc) February 1, 2026

Junior Tafa (+200) vs. Billy Elekana (-250)

Elekana wins by submission due to a rear-naked choke (3:18 of Round 2)

UFC 325 Results (Main Card)

Quillan Salkilld (-1200) vs. Jamie Mullarkey (+700)

Salkilld defeats Mullarkey by submission due to a rear-naked choke (3:02 of Round 1)

Tai Tuivasa (+275) vs. Tallison Teixeira (-350)

Teixeira defeats Tuivasa by unanimous decision (All three judges scored the contest 29-28)

Rafael Fiziev (+100) vs. Mauricio Ruffy (-125)

Ruffy wins by TKO (4:30 of Round 2)

Dan Hooker (+275) vs. Benoît Saint-Denis (-350)

Saint-Denis defeats Hooker by TKO (4:45 of Round 2)

Benoit Saint Denis stops Dan Hooker!!pic.twitter.com/3lrhh0ZdM1 — MMA Mania (@mmamania) February 1, 2026

Alexander Volkanovski (-150) vs. Diego Lopes (+125)

Volkanovski defeats Lopes by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 50-45)

Very competitive end to the 2nd round between Alexander Volkanovski and the #2 Diego Lopes #UFC325 pic.twitter.com/y9GuUfzMAw — Astra 💫 (@GideonToba) February 1, 2026

Likely 3-0 volkanovski so far



diego lopes needs to push the action more if he wants a chance to win this fight



way too hesitant trying to win a technical kickboxing match vs alex #ufc325 pic.twitter.com/cvZd3o7sUk — Kevin Thang (@Skip2MyJays) February 1, 2026

DIEGO LOPES DROPS ALEXANDER VOLKANOVSKI IN THE THIRD 👀 #UFC325pic.twitter.com/kLonriczFJ — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) February 1, 2026