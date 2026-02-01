Table of contents

On Saturday night, the UFC travels abroad for the first time this year when they present UFC 325.

The card is set to take place at the Qudos Bank Arena at Sydney Olympic Park, in Sydney, Australia. UFC 325 will be headlined by a championship fight at 145 pounds. Reigning UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will meet Diego Lopes in a rematch. They first met at UFC 314 last April, where Volkanovski defeated Lopes by unanimous decision to claim the vacant 145-pound championship title.

In the co-main event, uprising lightweight contender Benoît Saint-Denis takes on Dan Hooker. “God of War” has won three consecutive fights, none of which have gone the full distance.

Below, you can catch up on all the UFC 325 results and fight-ending highlights.

UFC 325 Results (Early Prelims)

Sulangrangbo (-250) vs. Lawrence Lui (+200)

Lui defeats Sulangrangbo by split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

Keiichiro Nakamura (+125) vs. Sebastian Szalay (-150)

Nakamura defeats Szalay by TKO (3:48 of Round 3)

Sangwook Kim (+125) vs. Dom Mar Fan (-150)

Mar Fan wins by unanimous decision (all three judges scored the contest 30-27)

Kaan Ofli (+170) vs. Yizha (-200)

Ofli wins by majority decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-28)

UFC 325 Results (Prelims)

Jonathan Micallef (-138) vs. Oban Elliott (+110)

Micallef wins by submission due to a rear-naked choke (3:31 of Round 2)

Jacob Malkoun (-138) vs. Torrez Finney (+110)

Malkoun defeats Finney by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)

Cam Rowston (-350) vs. Cody Brundage (+275)

Rowston wins by TKO (4:08 of Round 2)

Junior Tafa (+200) vs. Billy Elekana (-250)

Elekana wins by submission due to a rear-naked choke (3:18 of Round 2)

UFC 325 Results (Main Card)

Quillan Salkilld (-1200) vs. Jamie Mullarkey (+700)

Salkilld defeats Mullarkey by submission due to a rear-naked choke (3:02 of Round 1)

Tai Tuivasa (+275) vs. Tallison Teixeira (-350)

Teixeira defeats Tuivasa by unanimous decision (All three judges scored the contest 29-28)

Rafael Fiziev (+100) vs. Mauricio Ruffy (-125)

Ruffy wins by TKO (4:30 of Round 2)

Dan Hooker (+275) vs. Benoît Saint-Denis (-350)

Saint-Denis defeats Hooker by TKO (4:45 of Round 2)

Alexander Volkanovski (-150) vs. Diego Lopes (+125)

Volkanovski defeats Lopes by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 50-45)

