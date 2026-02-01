On Saturday night, the No. 1 spot in the UFC featherweight rankings, as well as the division’s title, was on the line at UFC 325 when Alexander Volkanovski battled Diego Lopes. It was a rematch of the pairs April 2025 bout, and just like the first go around, the weight class legend again outworked and outpointed the top-five fighter.

Let’s look at how the events of UFC 325 affected our updated UFC featherweight rankings.

10. Josh Emmett (19-6)

Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Over the last five years, few fighters at 145 pounds have been better and more consistent than Josh Emmett. Over his 16-fight UFC career, he has scored huge wins over fights like Shane Burgos, Calvin Kattar, Dan Ige, and Bryce Mitchell. However, at 40, Father Time is tapping on his shoulder.

That showed at UFC 320 in his clash with surging 29-year-old Youssef Zalal. Despite being a talented wrestler, Zalal was able to get him to the ground and make him tap in Round 1. Emmett is now on the brink of falling out of the top 10 at 145 pounds.

9. Arnold Allen (20-4)

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

A few years ago, England’s Arnold Allen was primed to be a future title contender after winning 10 straight to start his UFC career. However, then he started to face the elites of the division and saw what the deep end of the water at featherweight was, as he lost two straight.

However, he scored a must-win in 2024 against Giga Chikadze. Unfortunately, he was sidelined for a year and a half before he finally returned for a tough test at UFC 324 against Jean Silva. Despite his best efforts in a great fight, he came up short against the Brazilian. Falling for the third time in his last four fights.

8. Youssef Zalal (18-5-1)

Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

After going winless in four-straight, Youssef Zalal was cut from the UFC and had to fight his way back into the company. He did that and entered UFC 320 on an impressive seven-fight win streak. In his toughest fight year, and on the main card of a PPV, he dominated and scored a first-round submission win on the top-10 stalwart. Zalal has some big fights in his future.

7. Aljamain Sterling (25-5)

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After an outstanding run at bantamweight that should land him a run in the UFC Hall of Fame one day, Aljamain Sterling made the jump to featherweight in 2024. While he has split his first two in the division, he has faced elite-level competition in Calvin Kattar (win) and Movsar Evloev (loss).

In his most recent outing, he took on former title challenger Brian Ortega and scored a rock-solid win. It doesn’t move him up in our latest rankings, but he keeps his spot in the top 10.

6. Jean Silva (17-3)

Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

If there were any doubts about how good Jean Silva was, he sent a massive message to the division at UFC 314 by shutting down Bryce Mitchell’s grappling and pummeling him on the feet. Unfortunately, despite looking good at points in his follow-up against Diego Lopes in September, he suffered a TKO loss that ended a 13-fight win streak.

But he proved he remains an emerging contender at 145 in January of this year when he bounced back with a hard-fought win against another ranked fighter in Arnold Allen at UFC 324. The victory got him back on track and in the contender mix for 2026.

5. Yair Rodriguez (19-5)

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

After a period where he battled injuries and some tough losses, there was doubt as to whether Yair Rodriguez would ever reach his potential. He quieted all the uncertainty with massive wins over Brian Ortega and Josh Emmett. The latter made him the new interim champion. However, his reign was short-lived as Alexander Volkanovski took back the undisputed spot at UFC 290.

He then followed that up with another decisive loss in his home country to Brian Ortega in February. He entered UFC 314 in a must-win situation if he ever wanted to fight for UFC gold again. In a big fight welcoming Patricio Pitbull to the UFC, “El Pantera” posted a dominant win to get his name back in the championship conversation.

4. Diego Lopes (27-8)

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

After making his UFC debut in a very difficult short-notice clash with Movsar Evloev, Diego Lopes has had an impressive run inside the Octagon. He is 6-3 in the UFC, with his setbacks coming in elite competition. However, in that time, he has scored some big wins, including over Brian Ortega and Jean Silva.

In January, he got a second — maybe unwarranted — crack at the title. And just like his opportunity in April 2025, he was outpointed and outworked by division legend Alexander Volkanovski. Nevertheless, the 31-year-old remains one of the must-watch fighters in the division.

3. Movsar Evloev (19-0)

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Movsar Evloev has been outstanding in his UFC career. He has won his first nine inside the Octagon and scored wins over proven featherweight veterans like Hakeem Dawodu and Dan Ige. He took another step closer to title contention when he scored a hard-fought victory over former bantamweight king Aljamain Sterling at UFC 310. While it wasn’t easy, he was under pressure in a big moment and came through looking like a future title challenger.

2. Lerone Murphy (17-0-1)

Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

England’s Lerone Murphy has quietly become one of the best 145-pound fighters in the world. “The Miracle” has won nine straight inside the Octagon, and seemingly set himself up for a title fight in his next fight with his win at UFC 319. His nasty KO victory over Aaron Pico was one of the best of 2025 and put champ Alexander Volkanovski on notice.

1. Alexander Volkanovski (28-4)

Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Alexander Volkanovski has solidified his place as the best featherweight of all time. However, trips up in weight for a second title and the rise of Ilia Topuria led to three straight losses for “The Great” and speculation that his best days were behind him.

However, he has bounced back from those setbacks to reassert his dominance at 145 pounds with back-to-back wins over Diego Lopes. The most recent came in front of his countrymen at UFC 325. While he didn’t get the finish, he proved once again he was levels above the native of Brazil.