Tom Aspinall has offered up an update on his eye injury with specifics on how badly damaged his it got at UFC 321 in October.

Last month, fight fans were pumped about UFC 321’s main event pitting new undisputed heavyweight king Tom Aspinall against top contender Ciryl Gane. The bout was a showcase of not just two of Europe’s best big men, but the new generation of hyper-athletic heavyweights.

Unfortunately, the fight ended after just a few minutes. But not from a fight-ending knockout or submission, a nasty eye poke made the champ unable to continue. Surprisingly, the Englishman took a lot of heat from fans in the arena, online, and from some of his peers for not fighting through the injury.

Aspinall has had to defend his decision for weeks and clear his reputation. Over the weekend, he dropped some more information about the injuries he suffered in October, and they seem to be extensive.

Tom Aspinall record: 15-3 (11 knockouts, 4 submissions)

In a new post on his social media, Aspinall posted a picture of his official medical diagnosis, and it is extensive. The report notes he has “significant bilateral ocular trauma.” He has orbital soft-tissue trauma and trouble with both eyes to look at an object and for the brain to blend them seamlessly. Brown’s syndrome, which makes it difficult to move the eye upward and inward, as well as serious peripheral vision problems.

Suffice it to say, his vision was pretty bad. So, trying to fight through it and somehow defend and counter, who is a shockingly fast striker for a heavyweight, makes a lot of sense.