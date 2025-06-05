Former UFC star Paige VanZant reveals ‘freak’ health issue that could lead to paralysis

Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

UFC and Bare Knuckle Fight Championship alum Paige VanZant revealed this week she has a “freak” injury that could lead to paralysis if it gets worse.

“I have what is called a spontaneous, spinal epidural hematoma,” VanZant revealed in a post on Instagram this week. “It is a one-in-a-million, freak, crazy injury that happened in my neck. I was having problems with my neck. I went and got an X-ray because it was feeling pretty serious, and I kind of knew something was wrong.

“The X-ray showed a little something. But they were like, ‘Let’s get an MRI just to be sure.’ I went and got an MRI. The radiologist called me and was like, ‘You need to see a neurosurgeon immediately.'”

SSEH is a rare health issue where blood accumulates within the epidural space of the spinal cord. Compressing it, and in a worst-case scenario, could potentially lead to neurological problems. In the post, VanZant admitted, “If it does get bigger, there is a chance I will be paralysed. That’s just a reality, I’ve come to accept.”

The nine-fight UFC veteran was set to compete in the first women’s Power Slap title match at an event later this month. However, the injury has forced her out of that bout. Nevertheless, while there are serious dangers in the issues, VanZant seems confident she will recover and be back competing in fight sports.

“It’s concerning, and I’m being very careful, and obviously I pulled out for a reason. But the way I feel right now, I have a feeling this was just a freak thing,” she said. “My body’s going to reabsorb the bleed, it’s not going to get worse, and I’m going to continue on with my career.”

PVZ has a 2-1 record in the Dana White owned slap fighting league. The last time she competed in a ring or cage was in May of last year when she fought to a draw with social media influencer Elle Brooke at a Misfits Boxing event. She was released from the UFC in the summer of 2020 after posting a 5-4 record inside the Octagon.